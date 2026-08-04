Africa’s next struggle is economic emancipation, not political independence – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has identified economic emancipation as the next frontier for Ghana, Jamaica and other African nations, urging stronger collaboration to accelerate development and improve living standards across the continent and the Caribbean.
Addressing participants at a Special High-Level Reparations Dialogue at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, President Mahama said the era of political liberation had been achieved, but countries must now focus on building strong economies capable of delivering prosperity for their citizens.
He highlighted the historic ties between Ghana and Jamaica, noting the influence of Pan-African thinkers and leaders, including Jamaica’s Marcus Garvey, on Ghana’s independence movement and the broader struggle for African liberation.
President Mahama said while the sacrifices of past leaders secured political freedom, the current generation must work towards economic independence through deeper partnerships, trade and shared development initiatives.
“Today, all that is history. But that was the fight for liberation. But today, we’re faced with a new fight,” he said.
He added that the focus must now shift towards strengthening cooperation between Ghana, Jamaica and other countries to expand economic opportunities and create wealth for their people.
“The battle that confronts us now is not the battle for liberation—we’re independent anyway—the battle that confronts us is how we can cooperate to increase our economic development and create prosperity for our people. And so the battle now is the battle for economic emancipation,” President Mahama stated.
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