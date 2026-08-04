NPP must reclaim intellectual advantage from NDC – Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

An aspiring First National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has called on the party to rebuild its intellectual foundation and restore its tradition of attracting some of the country’s brightest minds.

He said the NPP must take deliberate steps to strengthen its policy development and ideas-driven approach, arguing that the party’s historical identity has been built around intellectual contributions and innovative thinking.

According to Dr Abdul-Hamid, the political landscape has shifted, with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) appearing to have gained an advantage in attracting intellectuals and shaping public discourse.

“The NPP must rebuild its intellectual base and reclaim its tradition of attracting the nation's brightest minds, and today the NDC appears to have gained that advantage,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hamid’s comments form part of his campaign message as he seeks to become the party’s First National Vice Chairman, with a focus on repositioning the NPP ahead of future electoral contests.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.