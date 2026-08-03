Paul Afoko links NPP’s comeback to ability to forgive and work together

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Awentami Afoko

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko has said the party's recovery from recent setbacks will depend on its ability to overcome internal bitterness, rebuild trust and recognise former rivals as partners in a shared political mission.

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews' Kojo Brace, Mr Afoko said the NPP's biggest challenge is not merely winning elections but creating an environment where members can work together despite past disagreements.

He argued that true restoration of the party would be reflected in the ability of individuals who once opposed each other to collaborate without suspicion or resentment.

"A complete restoration will look like the way I am today, which is that I meet people who wanted me out of the party and I am comfortable with them," Mr Afoko said.

The former chairman explained that he no longer views former opponents through the lens of past conflicts but as colleagues with a common objective.

"I don’t feel anything — resentment, animosity. I just feel that this is a comrade in arms and we have work to do as a party," he stated.

Mr Afoko said rebuilding unity within the NPP does not require all members to become close friends or maintain personal relationships outside politics.

Instead, he believes the focus should be on creating a working relationship based on trust and a shared commitment to the party's objectives.

"We don’t necessarily have to go and sit somewhere, eat together, drink together and laugh and do all those things," he said.

According to him, what matters is whether party members can put aside personal differences and cooperate without questioning each other's motives.

"But once we can put our heads together to say this is for the sake of our party, without any animosity, without any resentment, without anybody thinking what is the ostensible reason for this person working with me," he added.

Mr Afoko said members must be prepared to accept that political cooperation is driven by a common goal and not necessarily by personal affection.

The former chairman also addressed the possibility of losing his bid in the party's internal contest, saying such an outcome would suggest that members had rejected his ideas and experience.

"If I don’t win, then it means the party wants to continue the way it is, and that my ideas are not necessary, my experience is to be discarded," he said.

However, he stressed that his commitment to the NPP would not depend on whether he wins or loses.

"But I will still ask for unity," he added.

Mr Afoko expressed strong confidence in his chances, saying he believed party members would support his vision.

"But I believe I will win, I believe it. In my bones, I believe it," he said.

Mr Afoko further argued that the NPP's pursuit of political power must be guided by a broader purpose beyond electoral victory.

He said the party should not seek government simply for the privileges associated with holding office but because power provides an opportunity to improve the lives of citizens.

According to him, the party must be honest about its objective while ensuring that its ambition is linked to public service.

"The reason and one and only reason is power," he said.

"We are not seeking power just for the sake of power. We are seeking power for the potential of power to do good for our people."

While acknowledging that differences may remain among party members, Mr Afoko said the NPP must develop the ability to cooperate despite disagreements if it hopes to regain public confidence and return to power.

He maintained that the party's future success will depend on whether members can replace suspicion and resentment with collaboration and a shared commitment to serving Ghanaians.

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