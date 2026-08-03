Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2026 launched with new category, fan rewards and exciting season ahead

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards powered by Smirnoff has officially launched its 2026 edition at Eden Gardens Hotel, the event’s Official Hospitality Partner.

This marks the unveiling of an exciting roadmap for the new awards season while setting the tone for the build-up to the awards’ landmark 15th anniversary next year.

The launch ceremony brought together DJs, entertainment industry stakeholders, sponsors, media personalities and music enthusiasts to officially commence the 2026 campaign and unveil the calendar of activities leading to the grand awards night.

The ceremony was broadcast live on Joy Prime TV, the official media partner of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, taking the launch experience beyond the venue and connecting viewers across Ghana and beyond with the unveiling of this year’s exciting programme.

The launch also delivered an exciting showcase of Ghana’s DJ talent, with electrifying performances from DJ Wallpaper, DJ Juicy, Viq and DJ Onaapo, a talented DJ living with disability who inspired guests with his passion, skill and ability to create memorable experiences through music.

The performances reflected the diversity, creativity and inclusiveness that continue to define Ghana’s DJ community.

Delivering the opening address, Awards Board Chairman, Mr. Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, highlighted the growing influence of DJs in shaping Ghana’s entertainment landscape and reaffirmed the awards’ commitment to recognizing excellence, innovation and professionalism within the industry.

Representing title sponsor Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Papa Osei, Acting Marketing Manager, Beers and RTDs, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to celebrating DJs and supporting Ghana’s nightlife and entertainment culture through Smirnoff.

“At Guinness Ghana, through Smirnoff, the world’s number one Vodka, we are passionate about creating bold experiences that bring people together. We understand that behind every unforgettable night is a DJ who knows how to read the crowd, create energy and turn moments into memories.

That is why supporting DJs and the culture they inspire remains an important part of our brand’s journey.

As we launch the 2026 season and build up to the 15th anniversary of the Ghana DJ Awards, we invite every fan to come along for the journey, from Pub Fest, Ghana DJ Clinic, and the nationwide activations to the spectacular awards night. There is so much to look forward to, and Smirnoff is proud to be at the center of the experience.”

The event also celebrated one of the memorable highlights from last year’s awards as AJ Poundz, winner of the Best Dressed award at the 2025 edition, officially received her prize: a luxurious stay at Aqua Safari Resort.

In another major highlight, ticket sales for the 2026 edition officially commenced, with ABD Traore, Chief Executive Officer of WatsUp TV, becoming the first person to purchase a ticket. He secured the inaugural premium ticket at GH¢10,000, symbolically opening sales for what promises to be another spectacular edition of the awards.

Organizers also unveiled a new competitive category, Digital DJ of the Year, which seeks to recognize DJs who are redefining the profession through digital platforms, online mixes, livestreams and innovative content creation.

The addition reflects the evolving nature of DJing and the increasing influence of digital audiences in today’s music ecosystem.

The launch also brought exciting news for fans who actively participate in the awards. Courtesy of Smartcast by Nalo Solutions, the highest voter during this year’s awards season will receive a brand-new 55-inch television set.

In addition, several lucky voters will win shopping vouchers and other exciting prizes, rewarding the passion and commitment of fans who help determine the winners across the various categories.

Beyond the main awards night, the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards roadmap is expected to deliver a series of high-impact experiences across the country, including Pub Fest, Ghana DJ Clinic, and nationwide activations.

Collectively, the events are projected to attract over 35,000 attendees, creating multiple touchpoints for fans, DJs, brands and stakeholders to connect and celebrate the culture.

The celebration will also extend beyond Ghana’s borders, with the grand awards ceremony set to be broadcast live to an estimated audience of over 17 million viewers across 48 countries in Africa, further strengthening the position of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards as one of the continent’s leading platforms for recognizing DJ excellence and entertainment innovation.

With fresh initiatives, exciting rewards, an expanded awards scheme and the continued support of Guinness Ghana through Smirnoff, the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards promises to be another landmark celebration of the DJs, creatives and fans who continue to shape Ghana’s music and entertainment scene.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.