The price of a vote: Why NPP must take a bold stand against vote buying

The strength of every political party lies not merely in its ability to win elections, but in the values upon which those victories are built.

As members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), we have always prided ourselves on our commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and meritocracy. Yet one practice continues to undermine these principles from within: vote buying.

If we truly seek to rebuild our party and restore the confidence of our members and the Ghanaian people, then the fight against vote buying must begin within our own ranks.

Vote buying is a threat to internal democracy. It is not simply about the exchange of money for votes. It is an attack on the very foundation of democratic participation. It shifts the focus of elections from competence, vision, integrity, and service to financial strength.

When delegates are influenced by money rather than merit, we deny capable and visionary leaders the opportunity to serve. We unintentionally promote a culture where political office is viewed as an investment to be recovered rather than a platform for public service.

The result is a leadership selection process that does not always reward the best candidate, but often the highest bidder.

Many dismiss vote buying as “part of politics.” I disagree. Every cedi spent to purchase votes creates an expectation that the money will eventually be recovered. This fuels corruption, weakens accountability, and erodes public confidence in political leadership. The effects extend far beyond internal elections.

A party that tolerates vote buying internally cannot convincingly campaign against corruption nationally. Our credibility begins with our own conduct.

The greatest victims of vote buying are young and emerging leaders.

Across our party are intelligent, hardworking, patriotic young men and women with fresh ideas and enormous potential. Unfortunately, many never contest for leadership because they believe they cannot compete financially.

Politics should never become an auction where leadership is reserved only for those with the deepest pockets.

If we desire generational renewal, we must create an environment where ideas compete and not money.

The NPP has produced great leaders whose influence was built through sacrifice, dedication, and service. Their legacies remind us that genuine leadership is earned through years of commitment to the party and the nation and not through envelopes distributed on the eve of elections.

Our members deserve leaders who inspire confidence through competence, not cash. The time has come for our party to take decisive action.

I respectfully suggest, per the Supreme Court’s ruling, the New Patriotic Party adopts clear constitutional and electoral reforms to eliminate vote buying from all internal elections.

These reforms should include:

A clear constitutional prohibition against vote buying and vote selling during all internal elections.

Strict sanctions, including suspension or disqualification, for aspirants and delegates found guilty of engaging in vote buying.

The establishment of an independent Election Integrity Committee to investigate allegations and recommend appropriate sanctions.

A confidential whistleblower mechanism to enable members to report electoral misconduct without fear of victimization.

Mandatory signing of an Electoral Code of Conduct by every aspirant before being cleared to contest.

Enhanced political education for delegates to emphasize that their votes are a sacred trust, not a commodity.

While much attention is rightly placed on aspirants who induce delegates, we must also confront an uncomfortable truth: vote buying cannot exist without willing recipients. Delegates equally have a responsibility to protect the integrity of our party.

Selling one’s vote may produce a temporary financial benefit, but it often comes at the expense of the party’s long-term success and Ghana’s future.

Integrity requires responsibility from both candidates and voters.

Political competition should be based on ideas. It should be based on vision, competence, and character.

It should never be determined by who spends the most money.

As we prepare ourselves for the 2028 general elections, we must first strengthen the integrity of our own internal democracy. Reform is not a sign of weakness; it is evidence of maturity and confidence in our democratic values.

Every generation of party members is presented with an opportunity to leave the party stronger than it found it. Our generation has such an opportunity.

Let us be remembered as the generation that chose integrity over inducement, principles over patronage, and service over self-interest.

If we succeed in eliminating vote buying within the NPP, we will not only strengthen our party, but we will also set a standard for political parties across Ghana.

The future of our democracy depends not only on how we govern the nation, but also on how we govern ourselves.

The time to act is now.

Author

Prince Boadu Boateng is Secretary, NPP Italy.



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.