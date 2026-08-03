JoyNews, IMANI to host national dialogue on plastic waste management

JoyNews, in partnership with the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, will on Thursday, August 6, host a National Dialogue on Plastic Waste Management to examine how Ghana can strengthen efforts to tackle the country's growing plastic pollution crisis.

The high-level forum, themed "Unpacking the Sustainability of the Extended Producer Responsibility in Ghana," will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, environmental experts, researchers and civil society organisations to discuss the future of plastic waste management.

The dialogue comes against the backdrop of mounting concerns over plastic waste, which continues to clog drains, pollute rivers and communities, worsen flooding and pose significant environmental and public health risks.

The challenge is often most visible after heavy rains, when large quantities of discarded plastic sachets, bottles and packaging litter streets and waterways across the country.

A key focus of the discussion will be Ghana's proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework, which seeks to make manufacturers and importers more accountable for the entire lifecycle of plastic products, including their collection, recycling and safe disposal.

The policy, contained in Ghana's revised National Plastic Management Policy, aims to shift part of the burden of waste management from government and local communities to producers and importers.

Stakeholders say a well-designed EPR system could stimulate investment in recycling infrastructure, create jobs, expand the circular economy and improve environmental sustainability through initiatives such as buy-back centres, Producer Responsibility Organisations, recycled-content requirements and EPR levies.

However, questions remain about whether Ghana has the legal framework, infrastructure and enforcement capacity needed to effectively implement the policy.

The dialogue will therefore examine the sustainability of Ghana's current plastic waste management system while exploring legislative, financial and institutional measures needed to strengthen the proposed EPR framework.

Discussions will also draw on consultations undertaken by the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education with representatives from industry, academia and government on Ghana's draft Extended Producer Responsibility Bill.

The engagement is expected to provide an opportunity for stakeholders to incorporate industry perspectives, international best practices and lessons from other countries before the proposed legislation is presented to Parliament.

Organisers say the dialogue aims to move beyond highlighting the plastic waste problem and instead focus on practical, collaborative solutions that promote environmental protection, economic growth and greater corporate accountability.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.