Government launches National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project to combat cybercrime

The government has launched the National Community Media Cyber Capability Building Project (NCMCCBP), an initiative aimed at equipping community journalists with the skills to combat cybercrime and promote digital safety across Ghana.

The project was launched on Monday, August 3, at the National Communications Authority (NCA) Tower in Accra under the theme, "Advancing Ghana's National Security and Cyber Defence Objectives through Community Media Strengthening for Cybercrime Awareness and Digital Risk Communication."

It is being implemented by the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) in partnership with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), with support from the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Ghana through its Transformation Cooperation Programme.

Representing the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, Deputy Minister Mohammed Adams Sukparu said cybersecurity remains fundamental to Ghana's digital transformation agenda.

"Without it, innovation cannot flourish. Digital inclusion cannot be sustained, and confidence in the digital economy cannot grow," he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, the initiative is built on the understanding that cybersecurity is ultimately about people, stressing that informed and vigilant citizens remain the strongest defence against cyber threats.

He described community media as indispensable partners in promoting digital safety, noting that community radio stations and local media outlets remain trusted sources of information, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

"They communicate in their local languages, understand the realities of the communities they serve and enjoy a level of public confidence that national outlets sometimes cannot match," Mr Sukparu stated.

He said the project will equip journalists with practical knowledge to educate the public on cyber hygiene, online safety, digital fraud prevention and responsible online behaviour.

The Deputy Minister noted that Ghana continues to face growing threats, including mobile money fraud, identity theft, online impersonation, misinformation, cyber-enabled crime and child online safety challenges.

He said addressing these risks requires stronger collaboration between government agencies, the media, security institutions and local communities.

The launch featured a panel discussion on emerging cyber threats involving experts from the Cyber Security Authority, the Ghana Police Service, the National Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre and the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation.

Panellists included Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, COP Lydia Yaako Donkor; Director of the National Counter Terrorism Fusion Centre, Major General Dr Timothy Tifucro Ba-Taa-Banah; Director of Communications at the Cyber Security Authority, Benjamin Avornyotse; and ACDT Board representative, Emmanuel Agyare.

As part of the programme, selected journalists from community radio stations and local media outlets across the country will undergo training in cybersecurity reporting, cybercrime trends, online safety, fact-checking, digital rights, ethical reporting and responsible journalism.

Participants who complete the programme will be certified and inducted into the Cyber Security Press Corps, a national network of journalists dedicated to promoting cybersecurity awareness through responsible reporting.

Mr Sukparu said the initiative complements the government's wider digital transformation agenda, including the One Million Coders programme, the national Artificial Intelligence strategy and the Ghana Digital Acceleration Project.

"Cyber security is the thread that binds together every aspect of Ghana's digital transformation journey," he said.

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation also stressed the importance of empowering community media practitioners to ensure cybersecurity education reaches citizens in every district across the country.

The initiative forms part of Ghana's broader efforts to strengthen national cyber resilience through media development, strategic partnerships and international cooperation.

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