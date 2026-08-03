INTERPOL report finds AI linked to more than half of cybercrime in Africa

INTERPOL-coordinated global operations are built to empower national police forces with the skills and international network required to take on transnational crimes. Actions in the field are preceded by training workshops to ensure that officers on the ground are trained in a range of skills, including interview techniques and the use of INTERPOL’s tools and databases. Deployments effectively combine police action with input from a number of different actors such as investigators from specialized units, international and non-governmental organizations, and local victim protection and assistance services.

Artificial intelligence is enabling 55 per cent of reported cybercrimes across Africa, making attacks faster, more scalable, and increasingly difficult for victims and platforms to detect, according to INTERPOL’s African Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2026.

With more than 1.1 billion mobile subscribers recorded in 2025, Africa’s digital transformation is expanding rapidly.

However, cybercrime legislation is fragmented, and AI readiness in law enforcement agencies remains alarmingly low.

The 40-page report draws on survey data from 36 African member countries and highlights a defining shift: cyber-criminality has evolved from isolated incidents into an industrialised, borderless ecosystem.

Cyberthreat landscape

East Africa emerged as a hub of mobile money fraud and infrastructure-targeted ransomware.

Business email compromise and romance scams targeting both corporate and individual victims were prolific in Central and West Africa.

Southern Africa’s ultra-high connectivity makes it a magnet for global threat actors seeking maximum disruption.

The financial toll of cybercrime in Africa is significant.

Since 2024, cybercrime-related losses have more than doubled, from USD 192 million to USD 484 million, driven primarily by AI-facilitated scams, credential harvesting, and automated social engineering campaigns.

According to the report, in 2025, online scams continued to be the most reported type of cybercrime, with attackers leveraging mobile money platforms, social media and AI to reach their targets.

Notably, 72 per cent of surveyed countries reported the presence of scam centres, with the highest concentration in Southern and West Africa.

AI-enabled cyberthreats

Digital sextortion and online harassment, often facilitated by AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic media, remained pervasive, with some 600,000 sextortion detections recorded by TrendAI, one of several partners working with INTERPOL.

Similarly, the sophistication of Business E-Mail Compromise (BEC) schemes increased dramatically, with AI used to generate highly convincing e-mail correspondence, with Africa-based threat actors targeting victims in Europe and North America using infrastructure located across multiple jurisdictions.

The report reveals that the absence of real-time, inter-agency data sharing between banks, telecoms and law enforcement creates a dangerous blind spot in efforts to combat financial fraud.

This vulnerability is being exploited by criminals who have moved beyond simply stealing existing credentials to creating entirely synthetic identities.

Combining real personal data with fabricated elements, these AI-generated digital personas can bypass even advanced biometric verification systems and have been used to open bank accounts, secure mobile loans and register SIM cards under false names.

On the frontlines of cybercrime

Neal Jetton, Director of INTERPOL’s Cybercrime unit, said: “Cybercrime has emerged as one of the most significant criminal threats to the region. AI is automating every stage of a cyberattack from reconnaissance and phishing to extortion and evasion.

“However, we see that when countries work together, cybercriminal infrastructure can be identified, disrupted and dismantled.”

Meaningful transnational progress is visible. In 2025, 17 countries enacted or amended cybercrime legislation, including the launch of an online reporting platform in Senegal aimed at enhancing the response to online violations affecting children.

At the same time, regionally coordinated capacity building initiatives continue to strengthen long-term cyber resilience.

Operational cooperation is also delivering noteworthy results.

Four high-impact cybercrime operations coordinated by INTERPOL, including Operation Serengeti 2.0, Operation Contender 3.0, Operation Sentinel and Operation Red Card 2.0, collectively led to more than 1,500 arrests, the seizure of hundreds of devices and the recovery of over USD 100 million.

In its recommendations, the report calls for standardised digital forensic capabilities, enhanced cross-border cooperation, investment in AI literacy among law enforcement officers and formal-public private partnership to support effective prevention, detection and response.

INTERPOL’s Africa Cyberthreat Assessment is part of the Organization’s African Joint Operation against Cybercrime initiative funded by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The assessment benefited from data contributed by partners Fortinet, Mastercard, the Shadowserver Foundation, S2W and TrendAI.

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