AI offers promise but threatens democracy without ethical leadership — Dr Ibn Chambas

Former African Union High Representative for Silencing the Guns, Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, has called for a fundamental transformation of Ghana's education system to equip young people with the critical thinking and ethical judgement needed to navigate the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies.

He warned that while AI has enormous potential to transform sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education and public administration, it also presents significant risks through the spread of misinformation, election manipulation and threats to social cohesion if not managed responsibly.

Delivering the second Mfantsipim Sesquicentennial Lecture on Wednesday, July 29, Dr Chambas said Ghana's schools and universities must move beyond teaching digital skills alone and prioritise digital literacy, ethical reasoning and critical thinking as essential competencies for the 21st century.

"The question is not whether technology will shape the future. It is already doing so because undoubtedly, we've already seen it and will continue to do so. The issue is whether our educational systems are producing citizens capable of governing technology wisely rather than allowing technology to govern them," he said.

AI and misinformation

Dr Chambas observed that the digital revolution had dramatically expanded access to information, allowing anyone with a smartphone to communicate instantly with millions of people across the world.

While describing the development as a major driver of progress in education, commerce, governance and civic participation, he cautioned that it had also created an environment in which misinformation could spread rapidly.

"Falsehood often travels faster than truth," he said.

He noted that advances in artificial intelligence now make it possible to create highly convincing but entirely fabricated images, voices and documents, increasing the challenge of distinguishing authentic information from manipulated content.

According to him, conspiracy theories increasingly compete with scientific evidence online, while political debate is becoming more emotionally driven than evidence-based.

"Artificial intelligence can generate convincing but entirely fabricated images, voices, and documents. Conspiracy theories circulate alongside scientific evidence. Political discourse increasingly risks becoming an emotional context rather than a rational exchange or a competition of ideas," he stated.

Digital literacy

Against that backdrop, Dr Chambas said education had become more critical than ever in protecting democratic institutions and preparing responsible citizens.

He stressed that educational institutions must teach students not only how to access information but also how to evaluate its credibility.

"Schools and universities must prepare young people not only to consume information but to be discerning, to interrogate it critically. Digital literacy should become as fundamental as literacy itself," he said.

He explained that learners should be equipped to verify sources, distinguish facts from opinion and engage respectfully with people holding opposing views.

"Students must learn how to verify sources, distinguish opinion from evidence, and engage respectfully with those who hold different viewpoints. The future of democracy may well depend upon these competencies."

Ethics and leadership

Beyond technological competence, Dr Chambas emphasised that the responsible use of AI depends on the values of those who develop and deploy it.

"Technology itself is neutral. Its impact depends upon the values of those who employ it."

He acknowledged AI's potential to improve healthcare delivery, agricultural productivity, education and public administration, but warned that the same technology could equally be exploited to spread disinformation, manipulate elections, incite conflict and weaken social cohesion.

"This requires renewed emphasis upon ethics, integrity, critical thinking, compassion, public service, and respect for human dignity."

He also called for a new understanding of leadership in the digital era, arguing that genuine leadership should be viewed as stewardship rather than simply the exercise of authority.

Dr Chambas urged policymakers, educators and institutions to redesign educational curricula to produce technologically competent, ethically grounded and critically minded citizens capable of harnessing artificial intelligence for national development while safeguarding democratic values and human dignity.

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