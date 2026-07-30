Ghanaian midfielder Seedorf Asante joins Ivorian side Yamoussoukro FC

Former Heart of Lions midfielder Seedorf Asante has joined Yamoussoukro FC in the Ivorian league.

Although the signing was announced on Wednesday, July 29, Asante has been training with the Ivorian side for weeks.

He was part of their team when they lost 3-0 to Ligue 1 side Olympic Marseille in an international friendly early this month.

Ahead of its debut campaign in the Ivorian topflight, Yamoussoukro F.C. has adopted a more continental feel to their transfers, prioritising international expertise.

Asante is the latest acquisition in the club's ambitious bid to challenge the status quo.

The midfielder previously played for Kpando Heart of Lions, and before them, Liberty Professionals.

He is a product of the famed Liberty Professionals holistic education and football training program.

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