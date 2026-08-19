Photos: Vice President joins Chartered Institute of Taxation conference to discuss tax reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has joined tax professionals, policymakers, business leaders and international participants at the 14th Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG), where discussions focused on tax reforms and their implications for businesses and tax administration.
The conference held on August 19, under the theme “Tax Reforms in Practice: Implications for Businesses and Tax Administration,” provided a platform for stakeholders to examine ways of strengthening Ghana’s tax system while ensuring that it remains fair, efficient and supportive of businesses and individuals.
In her message to the conference, the Vice President stressed the need for Ghana to maintain a tax system capable of generating the revenue required to finance national development without placing undue burdens on businesses and individuals.
She said government had already taken steps to ease the tax burden and simplify the tax system but noted that reforming tax laws alone would not be sufficient to achieve the desired results.
According to her, effective tax administration must also focus on making compliance easier through stronger administrative systems, greater use of technology and data, simpler processes and improved taxpayer education.
The Vice President also highlighted the importance of public trust in the tax system. She said taxpayers were more likely to fulfil their obligations when they understood how the system worked, considered it fair and were able to engage with tax authorities without unnecessary difficulties.
She acknowledged the important role of tax professionals in strengthening that trust, noting that they help individuals and businesses understand their tax obligations, support compliance and provide valuable professional expertise in the development of tax policy.
The Vice President further emphasised the need for Ghana to remain technically prepared as business models and international taxation continue to evolve.
She called for greater collaboration with other African countries to ensure that the continent’s interests are effectively represented in ongoing global discussions on taxation.
The conference brought together key stakeholders in taxation and public finance to reflect on developments in Ghana’s tax administration and the practical implications of ongoing reforms.
The Vice President congratulated the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, on the successful organisation of its 14th conference and reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement among government, tax professionals, businesses and other stakeholders in building a more effective and trusted tax system.
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