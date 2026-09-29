Aayalolo expansion targets private car users, not trotro operators – Mahama Ayariga

Audio By Carbonatix
The government expects the expansion of Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to encourage more private motorists to leave their cars at home and use public transport, rather than undermine the operations of trotro drivers.
Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, said the objective was to provide commuters with a faster, more reliable and comfortable alternative for travelling into Accra during peak periods.
He argued that improving the quality and predictability of public transport could persuade some motorists who currently drive alone to switch to mass transit.
Mr Ayariga said the continued demand for transport between communities and major destinations would also leave room for trotro operators to serve commuters, even as Aayalolo services are expanded.
He therefore rejected concerns that the new arrangement would collapse the commercial transport business.
Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, September 28, Mr Ayariga said the government’s priority was to attract private car users to public transport.
“What I want to do is to actually take out the car owners who every morning, you’re standing by the roadside, they are going to work, and you see one person sitting in the car,” he said.
“If you gave them an alternative, which is a clean, you know, rapid transport system, a bus where he goes, he doesn’t have to sweat; he just stands. And in 15, 20 minutes, he is at Accra Central,” he added.
Mr Ayariga also said fixed departure times would make it easier for commuters to plan their journeys, while maintaining that “there’s still a lot of work for transport stations in between the two far ends.”
The comments come ahead of the government’s introduction of a pilot contra-flow arrangement for Aayalolo buses on major Accra corridors from Tuesday, September 29.
The arrangement covers the Amasaman–Accra, Adenta–Accra and Kasoa–Accra corridors during peak hours, with designated lanes reserved exclusively for Aayalolo services.
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