Bawumia calls for paradigm shift in Ghana’s healthcare policies after GMA engagement

New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate and former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called for a rethink of Ghana’s healthcare policies following an engagement with the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

The meeting at the GMA House at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital formed part of Dr Bawumia’s consultations with professional groups and other stakeholders across the country.

Discussions with the GMA National Executive Committee covered challenges affecting medical practitioners and the wider health delivery system.

Key issues raised included the retention and equitable distribution of doctors, remuneration, conditions of service, deprived-area allowances, healthcare infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

The engagement also touched on the role of private-sector providers and the Medical and Dental Council’s licensing examination requirement for doctors.

Dr Bawumia said the concerns and proposals presented by the GMA had reinforced his view that changes were needed in the way health policies are formulated and implemented.

“Following our discussions, I am convinced that a paradigm shift is needed in our health care policies,” he said.

He said some of the ideas discussed could improve the welfare of medical professionals and strengthen healthcare delivery if implemented, while stressing the importance of cooperation among stakeholders.

“Healthcare delivery is a collaborative mission,” Dr Bawumia said, as he thanked GMA President Professor (Dr.) Ernest Yorke, the association’s executive leadership and its members for their contributions.

The engagement comes against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about the retention and distribution of medical professionals, particularly the challenge of ensuring that Ghana’s health workforce is adequately distributed across different parts of the country.

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