Ghana must embrace AI to transform tourism — GHATOF

Ghana must take an active role in the digital transformation of tourism as artificial intelligence (AI) changes how destinations attract visitors and deliver services, President of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), Seth Ocran, has said.

In his World Tourism Day message, Mr Ocran called on the tourism industry to embrace emerging technologies to market Ghana, better understand visitors’ needs and create new tourism experiences.

“Ghana must not simply watch this transformation; we must actively participate in it,” he said.

He said technology adoption should be at the centre of efforts to build a more competitive tourism industry, but stressed that digital tools would achieve little without stronger cooperation among businesses, regulators and workers.

“Technology alone will not build the tourism industry we want. People, partnerships and shared purpose will.”

Mr Ocran challenged tourism operators to move beyond working in isolation and pool their efforts to improve standards, develop skills and promote Ghana more effectively.

He also urged the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deepen consultations with private-sector trade associations, saying effective regulation must be supported by continuous engagement with businesses on the ground.

Linking tourism events

To help attract more visitors and spread business opportunities across the regions, Mr Ocran proposed linking the Eastern Expo with major festivals and cultural events to create a more integrated tourism calendar.

He said greater coordination of tourism events could help expand opportunities for businesses and communities beyond the country’s traditional tourism centres.

Tribute to tourism workers

The GHATOF President also paid tribute to tourism and hospitality workers, from hoteliers and tour operators to drivers, guides and food vendors, for sustaining the industry through their resilience and hard work.

He said the sector’s progress would depend on what its players could achieve together, including stronger businesses, better services and greater opportunities for communities.

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