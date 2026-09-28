Ghana must embrace AI to transform tourism — GHATOF

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana must take an active role in the digital transformation of tourism as artificial intelligence (AI) changes how destinations attract visitors and deliver services, President of the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), Seth Ocran, has said.
In his World Tourism Day message, Mr Ocran called on the tourism industry to embrace emerging technologies to market Ghana, better understand visitors’ needs and create new tourism experiences.
“Ghana must not simply watch this transformation; we must actively participate in it,” he said.
He said technology adoption should be at the centre of efforts to build a more competitive tourism industry, but stressed that digital tools would achieve little without stronger cooperation among businesses, regulators and workers.
“Technology alone will not build the tourism industry we want. People, partnerships and shared purpose will.”
Mr Ocran challenged tourism operators to move beyond working in isolation and pool their efforts to improve standards, develop skills and promote Ghana more effectively.
He also urged the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to deepen consultations with private-sector trade associations, saying effective regulation must be supported by continuous engagement with businesses on the ground.
Linking tourism events
To help attract more visitors and spread business opportunities across the regions, Mr Ocran proposed linking the Eastern Expo with major festivals and cultural events to create a more integrated tourism calendar.
He said greater coordination of tourism events could help expand opportunities for businesses and communities beyond the country’s traditional tourism centres.
Tribute to tourism workers
The GHATOF President also paid tribute to tourism and hospitality workers, from hoteliers and tour operators to drivers, guides and food vendors, for sustaining the industry through their resilience and hard work.
He said the sector’s progress would depend on what its players could achieve together, including stronger businesses, better services and greater opportunities for communities.
Latest Stories
-
National Investment Quiz: Corpus Christi, Wesley Girls, advance to semi-finals
2 minutes
-
Phone dealer murder: 3 suspects remanded as court adjourns Teshie case
5 minutes
-
Seamless Technologies CEO Calls for Strategic AI adoption to transform Ghana’s financial services sector
8 minutes
-
Cargill, ICI equip 111 youth with vocational skills to tackle child labour
10 minutes
-
Council of State member donates $5,000 to NDC UK and Ireland Aldershot branch for water project
15 minutes
-
Education Ministry renews return-to-class appeal despite teachers’ refusal to end strike
20 minutes
-
Remains of dozens of suspected kidnap victims found in Nigerian forests
20 minutes
-
Four bodies found after avalanche hits Himalayan climbing group
26 minutes
-
Adipa residents give government seven days to halt Agbogbloshie waste transfer
36 minutes
-
Desks rotting in abandoned Kintampo South E-Block: A decade of neglect and a waste of state resources
37 minutes
-
West Africa cannot simply import security models without accounting for local realities – WAMS
38 minutes
-
Bono East Minister directs MCE to stop hotel project near Konkrompe SHS
1 hour
-
AGN Chair urges action-driven tracking and reporting on inclusive climate adaptation in Ghana’s agriculture
1 hour
-
Man City rule breaches not my concern – Mancini
1 hour
-
NSA releases PIN Codes for 2026/2027 national service private candidates and foreign-trained graduates
1 hour