NSA releases PIN Codes for 2026/2027 national service private candidates and foreign-trained graduates

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced the release of National Service PIN Codes for qualified applicants under the 2026/2027 national service year, covering eligible Ghanaians who previously defaulted or were unable to undertake their mandatory service, as well as foreign-trained graduates and private candidates.

According to a press release issued on Monday, September 28, the release follows the completion of the registration, payment, verification and approval stages for applicants seeking to participate in the upcoming national service cycle.

The Authority said it received 7,794 applications in total. Of these, 4,722 applicants have completed payment, while 3,072 applications remain pending payment.

A total of 3,129 applications have been approved, with 1,558 still awaiting approval. The NSA also recorded 35 rejected applications.

The figures reflect applications at different stages of the process, with applicants required to meet the relevant requirements before their enrolment can be completed.

Applicants whose applications have been approved have been advised to check their National Service PIN Codes and proceed with the necessary steps to complete their enrolment.

The NSA said successful applicants must follow the procedures and timelines communicated by the Authority to ensure that they are properly enrolled and considered for deployment during the 2026/2027 service year.

Applicants have also been urged to carefully review the personal information attached to their PIN Codes and confirm that all details are accurate.

Those who identify discrepancies or encounter difficulties with their registration have been directed to contact the appropriate National Service Authority office for assistance.

The Authority reiterated that national service remains an important statutory obligation for eligible Ghanaian graduates.

It therefore urged all applicants who have been assigned PIN Codes to comply fully with the applicable requirements and deadlines. The NSA said timely compliance will help ensure a smooth enrolment and deployment process for the 2026/2027 national service year.

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