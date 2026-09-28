APRA wins Africa PR Legacy Award

The African Public Relations Association (APRA) has been honoured with the Africa PR Legacy Award in recognition of its enduring contribution to the growth, development and advancement of public relations across the African continent.

The award was presented to APRA at the 2026 ASCOM Communication Summit and Awards, held on 17 September 2026 at CRRAE UMOA in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire. APRA is the first organisation to receive the Africa PR Legacy Award.

APRA’s nomination was submitted by a Paris-based communications company specialising in African communication systems and landscapes. Following consideration of nominations in the category, the jury recognised APRA’s 50-year legacy and sustained commitment to professional unity, standardisation, collaboration and continuous dialogue within the public relations profession across Africa.

In notifying APRA of the award, ASCOM highlighted the Association’s vision and resilience in building a continental professional body with a presence across Africa, as well as its consistent efforts to bring practitioners together to reflect on the present and future of public relations.

Speaking at the Summit, Michel Russel Lohore, Chief Executive Officer of ASCOM, commended APRA for its longstanding role in strengthening collaboration among public relations professionals across African countries and promoting accountable public relations and strategic communication as important contributors to Africa’s development.

Receiving the award on behalf of APRA President, Arik Karani, APRA Secretary General Dr Omoniyi Ibietan expressed appreciation to ASCOM, the award jury and the nominators for the recognition.

He said the award was a significant affirmation of APRA’s five-decade contribution to the profession and its continuing commitment to strengthening public relations practice across the continent.

“This recognition is a tribute to the generations of public relations practitioners who have contributed to building APRA and advancing our profession across Africa. It also reinforces our responsibility to ensure that APRA remains a platform for professional collaboration, knowledge exchange, ethical practice and the continuous advancement of public relations on the continent,” Dr. Ibietan said.

The Africa PR Legacy Award comes as APRA begins the next chapter of its 50-year journey, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening collaboration with governments, professional bodies, partners, and communication practitioners across Africa.

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