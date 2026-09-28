West Africa cannot simply import security models without accounting for local realities – WAMS

Audio By Carbonatix
Security strategies developed elsewhere cannot simply be transplanted into West Africa’s mining sector without accounting for local political, economic and community realities, speakers at the West Africa Mining Security Conference have warned.
The issue emerged as one of the more practical themes at the sixth WAMS conference in Accra, where government officials, diplomats, mining companies and security professionals examined how the region should respond to a rapidly changing risk environment.
Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, argued that successful security approaches should be adapted to local circumstances rather than transferred wholesale from one jurisdiction to another.
That argument is particularly relevant to mining. Security challenges in West Africa vary substantially between countries and even between mining districts within the same country.
A strategy designed around terrorism risk in the Sahel may not address the same vulnerabilities as one dealing with illegal gold trading, community grievances, border smuggling or organised crime in a coastal state.
Australian High Commissioner-designate Keara Shaw’s intervention complemented that position by stressing the importance of responsible environmental practices and constructive dialogue alongside security measures.
She said security needed to protect people and legitimate economic activity while also addressing organised crime and environmental challenges.
The implication is that effective security cannot be separated from the context in which a mine operates.
Companies may bring global standards, technical expertise and sophisticated risk management systems into a country, but those systems still need to work within local institutions, laws, communities and political realities.
That is also one of the reasons WAMS has developed as a regional platform rather than simply an industry security meeting.
The conference is intended to bring together practitioners with different perspectives on risk so that companies and governments can compare experience and refine approaches to the particular conditions facing West African operations.
Nigel Stanier, Assistant Secretary and head of the Africa Branch at Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, was among the senior Australian officials taking part in the conference.
His participation alongside Shaw reinforced the wider diplomatic and policy interest Australia has in regional stability and sustainable investment.
For mining companies, the message from the conference was clear: international experience remains valuable, but security strategies are most effective when they are built around the realities on the ground rather than imposed on them.
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