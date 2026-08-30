‘No alcohol on duty’ — Bagbin warns parliamentary security officers

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has issued a stern warning to newly recruited parliamentary security officers against reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol, cautioning that repeated breaches of the directive could cost them their jobs.

He said maintaining discipline within the parliamentary security establishment was non-negotiable, given the sensitive responsibility entrusted to officers charged with protecting the legislative arm of government.

Mr Bagbin gave the warning at the passing-out ceremony for 69 newly recruited parliamentary assistant security guards on Friday, August 29.

He urged the recruits to approach their duties with professionalism, vigilance and a strong sense of responsibility, stressing that their conduct on and off duty could have implications for the security of Parliament and the protection of Ghana’s democratic institutions.

The Speaker specifically cautioned the officers against allowing social activities to interfere with their official responsibilities.

He said any officer who reported for duty smelling of alcohol would face disciplinary action, with a third offence resulting in dismissal.

“No alcoholism. Once we come and we smell alcohol from you, I can assure you, you’ll be disciplined. And on the third occasion, you’ll be booted out.”

Discipline first

Mr Bagbin charged the newly recruited personnel to recognise that their primary responsibility was to protect the Parliamentary precincts and ensure the safety of lawmakers, staff, visitors and other persons who accessed the premises.

He urged them to remain alert at all times and strictly enforce access-control procedures and other security protocols.

The Speaker said security officers could not afford complacency, particularly within an institution that serves as a key pillar of Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

“The protection of our democracy begins with the yielding discipline of those tasked to guard its pillars,” he said.

He said the recruits’ conduct should reflect the standards expected of personnel entrusted with the security of Parliament.

The warning comes as Parliament continues efforts to strengthen security around its precincts, with parliamentary security personnel playing a critical role in controlling access to the premises and responding to potential threats.

Mr Bagbin urged the newly passed-out officers to regard their recruitment not merely as an employment opportunity but as a responsibility to the state, reminding them that professionalism and discipline would be central to their effectiveness.

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