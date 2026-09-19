Time to list Uncle Ebo Whyte in Guinness Book

James Ebo Whyte, a playwright and motivational speaker

In my life, I have erected a private museum of excellence, a sort of hall of fame for my personal megastars. In this museum are bios and memories of the likes of Pastor Mensa Otabil, Dr Joyce Aryee, Professor Stephen Adei, Mr Kwame Pianim, Togbe Afede XIV, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Professor RoseMamma Entsua-Mensah.

If you are a great mind and your name is not included in this list, don’t worry: the few are those I have personally studied and encountered. To these, add Professor John Kwateboi Marmon, the selfless urologist who lost his life in a motor accident on August 27, 2005, while he and two younger colleagues were returning from a voluntary medical outreach where they offered free surgery to patients with urological problems in hard-to-reach rural communities. The fateful trip was not his first; it was the last of many.

Today, in what I intend to be the final write-up in this gallery, permit me to add James (Uncle) Ebo Whyte. To compose this piece, I looked up the Guinness World Records and asked AI for a list of history's most prolific playwrights, dead or alive. Here is the result:

Suzan-Lori Parks (African American) - famous for her micro-focused "diary" style of writing one short play every single day for a year (365 Days/365 Plays).

Next is Lopez de Vega,19th century Spanish writer - wrote up to two full plays a week, culminating in an astonishing lifetime estimate of anywhere from 500 to 1,800 plays.

Next, I asked AI which playwright is credited with writing a play in each quarter of the year.

I confess that the answer did not shock or surprise me. Here is what AI said: “Yes, there is a famous playwright renowned for doing exactly that: James Ebo Whyte (popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte), head of Roverman Productions. Uncle Ebo Whyte made a public promise to theatre lovers in Ghana that he would write, direct, and stage a brand-new, original, full-length play every single quarter of the year. Remarkably, he and his team have maintained this strict quarterly routine for nearly two decades, passing milestones of over 50 to 60 original plays”

He has personally presented ‘Food For Thought’ on Joy FM every Thursday morning since 1995!

What accounts for this stupendous output and consistency? I can say without fear of contradiction that Uncle Ebo’s life is the outpouring of a disciplined mind. Back in the day (circa 1990), the two of us were buddy-buddy. Not too often, but once in a while, I dropped by his residence in Kokomlemle. On some days, I either had to wait for almost an hour or call off the visit because he simply would not break his promise not to leave his study until he was done studying. Other people complained, so I concluded: no matter how important you are in his life or business, he could not see anybody until he’d fulfilled a personal pledge – done reading.

Today, 30-plus years later, Ebo Whyte will refuse to postpone a rehearsal – not for the world! Three years ago, I needed him to speak at an important forum. I had told everybody that “Ebo would do anything for me”. I drove to his office to hand him the invitation letter.. In his characteristic matter-of-fact manner, he looked up at me. “Enimil, I’d love to do this, but it’s unfortunate. The date and time clash with my rehearsal.” The man had promised himself never to miss a rehearsal.

Next was September 2024. I was part of the Onyimpon Cultural Sector Awards panel, and the panel decided on Ebo Whyte for the top prize in Drama. He did not turn down the award; he simply couldn’t physically be present at the venue to pick up his prize. Why? He had a production that night and he had made a promise to himself - and his audience knew - that he would be present at ALL his shows. To prove how much he valued the awards, however, he delegated no less a personage than Florence, his wife!!!

It has become a Roverman Production signature that all shows start on the dot. It is why people who have booked to fly by 9pm would check in their luggage earlier in the day, go see an Ebo Whyte play, and rush to the airport afterwards, assured that the play would end on time!

It is because of his consistency that Corporate Ghana backs him to the hilt. The Roverman Production has the enviable reputation of being the first production house to attract corporate sponsorship consistently for years.

And it is for the quality of his productions, a by-product of his consistency, that all the award schemes in Ghana are literally heaping honours on him.

Awards? It is not known which reputable award schemes (name any) have not had him on their lists of past recipients.

Did Ebo Whyte come with a silver spoon in his mouth? His biography says no. The citation for one of his awards suggests a life of struggle. A commentator describes it as “the paradox of the life of Uncle Ebo”. He worked for six years to raise funds to continue his studies at the University of Ghana, Legon, to read Statistics. He later self-tutored and sat for some of the professional examinations for Chartered Accountants, ACCA, and Professional Marketing.

In theatre, he is on record to have said that “my first commercial play didn't work out and I ran at a loss, and the second commercial play saw me financing it through the sale of my car, which never came back. It was my third play which broke even and finally the fourth which got sold”.

Now, dear reader, close your eyes, breathe in … Exhale. Get ready for this: Ghana’s most successful playwright, stage play producer and director has no academic qualification in that field. He has no classmates from any formal drama school. What makes Ebo Whyte a super-success has been his ability to withstand the rigours of self-tuition.

The results are beyond belief. The records place the year at 1974, when he emerged as the artistic director of a theatre group called J-Theatre, performing mostly Christian-themed plays in schools and churches. Apparently, that is when the prolificacy began to manifest. Between 1974 and 1992, he wrote 17 plays, the first play entitled ‘Man Must Live’.

GBC-TV brought Ebo Whyte to my notice. The night I saw ‘Man Must Live’, I sat transfixed in front of the TV. This was a play!

It was ‘Devil’s Wife’ that brought us together. I decided to follow Ebo’s fortunes in drama. Fate brought us even closer together when I became a friend of Challenge Enterprise, where he had become the Marketing Manager. The chap was brimming with sheer brilliance as a marketer. It was he who introduced the idea of selling Christian books at the university during hall week. It caught on.

I decided to write this piece to find out from him: what comes next after becoming the biggest theatre superstar of all time in Ghana? I got the answer from an interview he granted on the radio: “The vision for me is to be able to run a play for a minimum of five weeks with daily sold-out shows at which the parking spaces are lined with church buses waiting for their members who are watching the show as a group as well as corporate organisations taking up booths to entertain their guests whom they have bought tickets for, and, ah!, for our shows to become a significant tourist attraction to both international and domestic tourists”.

In 2026, that vision is a reality. The Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC) is selling tour packages that include a theatre weekend with a Roverman production!

Ebo Whyte works at a drama “factory” at Osu near the Christian Council. It is located in one of those buildings which really qualify for the word humongous. In that building are all the technical gear, staging elements, and backstage infrastructure to support any major productions anywhere.

At the “factory” you’d see familiar faces. Where have you known them before? Answer: at the theatre. Roverman employees are the Roverman cast.

Ebo is a genius in drama. In marital life he is a masterclass. He and Florence are among the most admired couples I have had the good fortune to meet up close. They have been man and wife forever.

Dear reader, I now know why Ebo Whyte is such a phenomenon: he is a Vandal, a former resident of Commonwealth Hall.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.