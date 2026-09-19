US and Denmark reach deal over Greenland after Trump annexation threats

The US and Denmark have announced a deal on Greenland's security, resolving a diplomatic dispute sparked by President Donald Trump's threats to seize the territory by force.

Trump said the agreement would grant the US "permanent control over security, and all other needs" in the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

The leaders of Denmark and Greenland welcomed the deal to "strengthen security" in the region, which they said was expected to be signed next week, but did not outline its contents.

The announcement comes after months of threats by Trump to "take" Greenland over national security concerns, citing its strategic location for defence purposes and its mineral wealth.

No text of the agreement has been released. Trump said the deal came with "no cost to the United States" and would grant the US the ability "to do what is necessary" to "secure and defend the security of Greenland", in a post on Truth Social.

He said it included a rule that no US adversary could maintain a military presence in Greenland or "make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval".

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she was "pleased that there is a prospect of a good agreement" for all three parties, which was expected to be signed at the UN General Assembly next week.

The deal "strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area" while also recognising"the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the right of the Greenlandic people to self-determination", she said in a joint statement with Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

The agreement would still need to go through "the necessary parliamentary procedures to enter into force" once signed, the statement noted.

Nielsen said it was "gratifying that we are about to enter into an agreement that ensures and strengthens the security of Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, the United States and the Western alliance".

"The agreement recognises Greenland's interests and our place in international co-operation. It is for the benefit of us all," he said.

Trump had tried for months to purchase or annex the mineral-rich, semi-autonomous Danish territory, arguing that it was vulnerable to adversaries, including Russia and China. He even threatened military action in Greenland, prompting an outcry from Danes and other Nato countries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a "historic deal" and a "huge win for the United States and the American people".

"This deal permanently and completely addresses our national security concerns in Greenland," he said in a statement.

The text of the agreement has not been published. The BBC has contacted the Danish Embassy in the US and the White House.

However, an unnamed US State Department official outlined the deal without providing specifics.

Among the agreed provisions is one stating the deal would not expire even if Greenland became an independent country in the future.

The official added that under the deal, the US has unilateral power to build additional military structures with no approval needed from Greenland or Denmark. It includes "permanent access, basing and overflights rights," the official said.

It also bans non-Nato countries from building bases in Greenland, and "bans adversaries from making investments in Greenland that could threaten the United States".

The official added that under the current status quo, adversaries have been allowed to invest in Greenland's "sensitive sectors without investment screening".

The official specifically referenced Russia and China, saying it blocks them from deploying troops or making investments in "sensitive sectors".

Without the official text being released, it is unclear how exactly the deal differs from a 1951 agreement with Denmark, under which the US can send as many troops as it wants to Greenland.

The US already has more than 100 military personnel permanently stationed at its Pituffik base in the north-western tip of the territory.

Trump says Greenland is essential for his plan to build a Golden Dome defence system, designed to protect the US against missile attacks from Russia and China, and that European allies could co-operate in this endeavour.

The island has vast - and largely untapped - reserves of rare earth minerals, many of which are crucial for technologies including mobile phones and electric vehicles.

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