Trump promises $5,000 payout to U.S. adults if Republicans win election

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that ​he would issue a $5,000 ‌dividend to every adult in the United States if Republicans ​maintain control of Congress ​in November's election.

"If the Republicans ⁠win the House of Representatives ​and the United States ​Senate, both of them ... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, ​I will issue a ​dividend to every adult citizen in ‌the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican convention in Dallas.

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"The only ​caveat ​I ⁠have is that the dividend that we're making ​must be spent ​in ⁠the United States of America," he added.

No further details were ⁠immediately ​available about ​the proposal.

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