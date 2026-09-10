Trump promises $5,000 payout to U.S. adults if Republicans win election

Audio By Carbonatix
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would issue a $5,000 dividend to every adult in the United States if Republicans maintain control of Congress in November's election.
"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them ... because of our tremendous strength and success economically, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said at a Republican convention in Dallas.
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"The only caveat I have is that the dividend that we're making must be spent in the United States of America," he added.
No further details were immediately available about the proposal.
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