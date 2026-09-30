HACSA Tech4Girls graduates 80 young women with digital and technology skills

Eighty young women have graduated from the fifth cohort of the Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa Foundation’s (HACSA) Tech4Girls programme in Accra after completing training in digital skills and entrepreneurship.

The two-month programme, which ran from June 1 to August 7, exposed participants to coding, artificial intelligence, digital literacy, web development and cybersecurity, alongside leadership, problem-solving and entrepreneurship.

The programme also provided opportunities for participants to apply their skills through digital projects, internships, mentorship and networking.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said Ghana must ensure girls have equal opportunities as technology continues to shape education, employment and society.

“The program teaches women and girls technical skills in software coding, artificial intelligence, digital literacy, web development and cyber security,” she said.

She noted that HACSA also gives participants opportunities to apply their skills in industry settings.

“HACSA, you give them an opportunity also to apply their skills in industry settings,” she said.

The Vice President stressed the importance of ensuring that young women are included in Ghana’s digital transformation.

“Girls must have an equal place in this world,” she said.

Among the graduates is Judith Agudey, a psychology and human resource student who initially applied to the programme simply out of curiosity.

She wanted to find out whether the free technology programme was genuine and whether she would receive a response after submitting her application.

“I filled out the application because I was curious. Curious to know if this program was actually real. Curious to know if after filling a form for a free program, someone will actually call me,” she said.

Judith said she had no specific expectations when she applied.

“I had no grand plan. I had no idea what I had signed up for. I was simply a psychology and human resource student who decided to take a chance,” she said.

The experience, however, soon became more than an experiment.

“And suddenly, curiosity became commitment,” she said.

For Judith, one of the most significant aspects of the programme was connecting with other young women and challenging the perception that technology is primarily a male space.

“I came looking for a program. I found girls who reminded me that technology does not have to be a man’s space,” she said.

“That we can build, we can lead, we can create, and we can dream.”

HACSA says the programme is designed to ensure that digital skills acquired by participants translate into sustainable opportunities.

The foundation is targeting a 70 percent transition rate for graduates into higher education, employment, internships or viable businesses within six months of completing the programme.

Participants in the fifth cohort also worked on digital projects, including solutions aimed at connecting technology with Ghanaian heritage.

The Tech4Girls initiative forms part of HACSA’s wider efforts to empower women and girls through technology, skills development and career opportunities.

The graduation also forms part of activities marking HACSA’s 10th anniversary.

The foundation is preparing for the HACSA Sankofa Summit, scheduled for December 10 to 15, 2026, in Accra.

The summit is expected to bring together Africa-focused experts, policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, creatives, changemakers and members of the global diaspora.

For Judith, the programme has already offered an answer to the question that brought her through the door.

She applied to find out whether the programme was real. She graduated with digital skills, new connections and a stronger belief in what young women can do with technology.

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