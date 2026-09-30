Ghana Energy Awards opens nominations for landmark 10th anniversary edition

The Ghana Energy Awards has officially opened nominations for its 10th anniversary edition, marking a decade of recognising excellence and highlighting contributions to Ghana’s energy sector.

The milestone edition was launched on September 30, 2026, at the Airport View Hotel in Accra, under the theme, “Consolidating Ghana’s Energy Sector Gains: A Decade of Resilience, A Future of Sustainable Energy.”

The nominations were officially opened on behalf of the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, by the Ministry’s Director of Power, Ing. Sulemana Abubakari, who commended the Energy Media Group, organisers of the Awards, for sustaining the platform over the past decade.

In his address, the Minister described the Ghana Energy Awards as an important platform for recognising leadership, innovation and contributions to the development of the energy sector.

He encouraged eligible individuals, institutions and organisations across the energy value chain to participate in the 2026 nominations and recognise those contributing to the sector’s development.

Unveiling the 2026 theme, the Chairman of the Awarding Panel, Kwame Jantuah Esq., said it was developed following deliberations on the state and trajectory of Ghana’s energy sector over the past decade.

He said the process considered stakeholder feedback, sector performance trends and emerging developments, with the Panel also engaging the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to ensure that the theme reflected the sector’s policy direction and aspirations.

Chairman Jantuah described the theme as both a reflection on the sector’s progress and a call to action, providing an opportunity to acknowledge the resilience demonstrated across the industry while encouraging stakeholders to consolidate existing gains and pursue higher standards.

He urged prospective nominees to clearly demonstrate their achievements and impact, assuring stakeholders that the assessment process would be guided by fairness, objectivity, transparency and established criteria.

The 10th edition will feature 35 awards, comprising 30 competitive and five non-competitive categories, reflecting the breadth and changing nature of Ghana’s energy industry.

The competitive categories include Energy Personality of the Year, CEO of the Year, Energy Company of the Year, Emerging Female Leader in Energy, Upstream and Downstream Company of the Year, Rising Star Award among many others.

New categories introduced for the 10th edition include the Energy Icon of the Decade, Private Sector Impact Leadership Award, Digital Transformation in Energy Award and the Outstanding Engineer of the Decade Award.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Energy Awards, Rev. Ing. Henry Teinor, described the 10th edition as a milestone in the organisers’ commitment to recognising excellence and encouraging progress in an industry central to Ghana’s economic development.

A major development for this year’s edition is the deployment of the Integrated Awards Management System, a digital platform designed to manage key stages of the awards process, including nominations, shortlisting, assessment, scoring and validation. The system is the first of its kind among awards schemes in Africa, and it is intended to provide a more structured and traceable process for managing entries and evaluations.

Rev. Ing. Teinor said the digital system would complement the work of the Awards Secretariat, Awarding Panel, technical experts and independent validators while improving efficiency in the assessment process.

He said the organisers remained committed to ensuring that contributions across the energy sector were identified, assessed and recognised on merit.

The Energy Personalities Outreach Programme (EPOP), a STEM-focused flagship initiative of the Awards, according to Rev. Ing. Teinor, has so far impacted more than 15,000 Senior High School students nationwide. The initiative forms part of the organisers’ broader objective of ensuring that the Ghana Energy Awards contributes to developing the next generation of energy leaders.

With nominations now open, individuals, institutions and organisations across Ghana’s energy value chain are expected to participate in the 10th anniversary edition, which will culminate in the main Ghana Energy Awards ceremony later in the year.

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