Videos: Government announces emergency LEAP package for Hohoe flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has announced an emergency Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) package for victims of the flooding that hit the Hohoe Municipality in the Volta Region on Monday.
The intervention is intended to provide immediate support to affected households as they begin the process of recovering from the destruction caused by the floods.
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, announced the package during a visit to assess the impact of the disaster in Hohoe Zongo and adjoining communities on Wednesday.
She said the emergency LEAP support would complement relief items being provided by the government to affected residents.
According to the Minister, the government is taking steps to support victims who have suffered losses as a result of the flooding and to help them rebuild their livelihoods.
The flooding, which occurred on Monday, affected several parts of the municipality, leaving homes and other properties inundated and disrupting the lives of residents.
During the tour, Dr Lartey visited affected communities to assess the extent of the damage and interact with residents whose homes and livelihoods had been impacted by the disaster.
The emergency intervention forms part of broader efforts by the government to respond to the needs of affected residents and provide relief in the aftermath of the flooding.
Watch videos from the affected communities as residents grapple with the aftermath of the floods.
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