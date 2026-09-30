Nana Asamoah takes Highlife across five West African languages

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian Highlife musician Nana Asamoah is exploring the cultural diversity of West Africa with his latest project, Social Media Konkonsa, a five-part release that presents the same song in Twi, Ga, Ewe, Hausa and Yoruba.
The project takes its name from the Ghanaian expression konkonsa, commonly used to describe gossip, rumours and unsolicited commentary. Asamoah turns the idea into a musical commentary on the constant stream of chatter that characterises social media.
Rather than translating the song word for word, the musician adapts each version to reflect the humour, expressions and storytelling styles associated with its respective language and audience.
The five versions are titled:
- Twi: Social Media Konkonsa
- Ga: Social Media Sabelor
- Ewe: Social Media Sakplito
- Hausa: Social Media Gulma
- Yoruba: Social Media Olofofo
The use of Twi, Ga and Ewe places the project firmly within Ghana's linguistic and cultural landscape, while Hausa and Yoruba extend its reach into broader West African audiences, particularly across Nigeria and neighbouring countries.
At the centre of the project is Asamoah's attempt to retain the character of Highlife while presenting the genre through multiple linguistic and cultural perspectives.
The project also reflects the musician's interest in using contemporary themes within a traditional Ghanaian musical framework. By focusing on social media gossip and online commentary, Social Media Konkonsa connects familiar Highlife storytelling with an increasingly digital way of communicating.
The complete five-part collection is available on major digital streaming platforms, with accompanying videos being released through Nana Asamoah's official social media platforms and YouTube channel.
Listen to Social Media Konkonsa on Spotify
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