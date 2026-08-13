Muzic Mensah earns two Ghana Music Awards Europe nominations

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US-based Ghanaian musician Muzic Mensah has secured two nominations at the 2026 Ghana Music Awards Europe, earning recognition in the Best Diaspora Highlife Artist of the Year and Best Diaspora Collaboration of the Year categories.
Muzic Mensah is nominated for Best Diaspora Highlife Artist of the Year under voting code DZ60.
He also received a nomination for Best Diaspora Collaboration of the Year for Akwanoma, his collaboration with Ghanaian rapper Kwame Yogot. The song is competing under voting code DZ5.
The two nominations recognise Muzic Mensah's work as a Ghanaian musician based in the United States and highlight his contribution to promoting Highlife beyond Ghana.
Supporters can vote for Muzic Mensah in the Best Diaspora Highlife Artist of the Year category using code DZ60.
His collaboration with Kwame Yogot, Akwanoma, is competing in the Best Diaspora Collaboration of the Year category with voting code DZ5.
Fans can vote by dialing *447*714#, selecting the voting option, entering the relevant nominee code, and following the prompts to complete the process. Voting is also available through the official Ghana Music Awards Europe website.
The Ghana Music Awards Europe celebrates Ghanaian musicians and industry professionals contributing to the growth and promotion of Ghanaian music across the diaspora.
For Muzic Mensah, the double nomination brings attention to his work in Highlife and his efforts to maintain a connection with Ghana's musical heritage while building his career in the United States.
His collaboration with Kwame Yogot also highlights the continued creative exchange between Ghanaian musicians based at home and those working internationally.
With two nominations secured, Muzic Mensah will now look to fans and supporters as he competes for honours at the 2026 Ghana Music Awards Europe.
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