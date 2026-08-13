Asantehene’s alma mater ‘Sefwi Wiawso SHS’ receives 600 mattresses from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has embarked on a historic donation exercise at the Asantehene’s alma mater, Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, presenting 600 mattresses to the school to improve the welfare of boarding students.

The foundation first constructed a dormitory for the school and has now furnished it with mattresses to support the boarding students.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had his secondary education at Sefwi Wiawso Senior High School, which is believed to have contributed to the success he has achieved in life.

Otumfuo Kyeame, Nana Owusu Banahene II, who led the foundation to undertake the historic donation exercise, said the gesture demonstrates Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s commitment, through the foundation, to promoting quality education in Ghana.

“It is about one year since the foundation built a dormitory for the school, and now we are presenting 600 mattresses. Otumfuo’s development initiatives cut across the whole of Ghana, not only Asanteman,” he said.

Otumfuo Kyeame further encouraged students of Sefwi Wiawso SHS to learn hard and be proud of their school.

“Be proud of yourselves because the King of the Asante Kingdom, whose name is known all over the world, had his secondary education here. So, have hope in yourselves,” he advised.

The Headmaster of Sefwi Wiawso SHS, Patrick Kwan, expressed gratitude to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation for its consistent and timely support to the school.

He also appealed to philanthropists and the government to come to their aid with a school bus.

“Most of the day students live far away from the school, so if we get a school bus that can pick them up and bring them to school every morning, it will promote education in our area,” he said.

According to him, most students and teachers travel several kilometres to school, and a school bus would help reduce the burden.

Some of the students at Sefwi Wiawso SHS also shared their excitement and expressed how proud they feel that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is an old student of the school.

The Girls’ Prefect of the school, Andra Ampomanin, said the 600 mattresses had come at the right time and would help improve the welfare of the students, especially the girls.

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