Police launch manhunt for man captured assaulting suspect in viral video

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for a man captured on video allegedly assaulting a suspect in footage that has gone viral on social media.

The law enforcement body said it had taken note of the incident and was working to identify and arrest the man seen in the video.

In a statement shared on Facebook, the police said it “strongly condemns the incident” and has intensified efforts to ensure that the suspect is arrested and brought before the court.

The police said its response followed the circulation of the video, which shows a man assaulting a person described as a suspect.

The police did not provide further details about the identity of the man involved, the location where the incident occurred or the circumstances that led to the assault.

However, it said investigations were underway to establish what happened and determine the responsibility of everyone involved.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is also being investigated,” the Police Service said, adding that “all persons found culpable will be taken through the due process of the law.”

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