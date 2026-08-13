ECG explains power outage in West African Deco area

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Accra West Region, has attributed the power outage being experienced in parts of the West African Deco area to a fault on a transformer.
According to ECG, the affected areas include the estate behind West African Deco Tiles, Mile 7 Dwenewoho, Assemblies of God Church and surrounding communities.
The power company said its engineers are currently working to resolve the transformer fault and restore electricity supply to the affected customers as soon as possible.
ECG has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the outage and assured residents and businesses in the affected areas that efforts are underway to restore power.
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