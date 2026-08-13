Music | National

Ivan Quarshie shaped my creative perspective and work ethic – Perez Musik

Source: Irene Adubea Aning  
  13 August 2026 8:16am
filmmaker Ivan Quarshie
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Gospel musician Perez Musik has credited filmmaker Ivan Quarshie with influencing his creative outlook, editing skills and approach to work.

Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, Perez Musik recalled that after leaving his job at GHOne TV to focus on music, he struggled to establish himself.

“I resigned to focus on music. But when I came back home, I hustled, still nothing was working,” he said.

He later received an opportunity to work as an editor for Farmhouse Productions.

However, Perez Musik said he soon realised that working a conventional nine-to-five job was not suited to him and resigned after three months.

“They put me on probation after three months. I'm like, ‘You know what? 9-5 is not my day. I cannot be waking up every day, coming to sit here.’ So I resigned,” he recalled.

He was subsequently retained on a contract basis, which created opportunities for him to work with Ivan Quarshie.

Perez Musik said Quarshie gave him opportunities to work on high-profile productions and helped him develop as a creative professional.

“I want to say a very big thank you to Ivan Quarshie. He also gave me opportunities. He gave me the opportunity to edit very, very high-profile work,” he said.

“He taught me a lot of things. Like, I got perspective from him, creative perspective. I learned that a lot from him and his work ethic,” he added.

Although he described Quarshie as demanding, Perez Musik said the experience helped him understand the standards required in the creative industry.

“You know, he can be very hard. But yet, you know, that is for the work. And I owe him that. I'll forever be grateful,” he said.

The contracts he received also provided him with income that enabled him to establish a barbershop.

“So then he was giving me, once in a while, contracts. I'll go and work some more. I even set up a barbershop from that income,” he disclosed.

For Perez Musik, his relationship with Quarshie provided more than employment. He said it gave him valuable exposure and helped shape his approach to creative work.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group