Ghana escapes South Africa’s repatriation bill

Ghana appears to have avoided a potential repatriation bill from South Africa after opting to independently evacuate its nationals following xenophobic attacks in the country.

South Africa is seeking reimbursement from several African countries for part of the costs it incurred in housing and transporting migrants who requested to return to their home countries.

The Department of Home Affairs says it spent nearly $18 million (£13.6 million) on the repatriation exercise and has formally asked Nigeria, Malawi, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique to reimburse part of the expenditure, Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed.

Ghana, which was among the first countries to evacuate its citizens following the attacks, is not included among the countries being asked to pay.

More than 1,600 Ghanaians have so far been repatriated through a combination of chartered and commercial flights. The exercise was funded by the Ghanaian government, with support from some private businesses.

Each returnee received a reintegration allowance and transport fare upon arrival at the Accra International Airport, alongside other relief items.

The government's swift response has been praised by many Ghanaians, who said the decision helped protect citizens and save lives amid the unrest.

Sources say South African authorities offered to support Ghana's repatriation exercise, but the offer was declined as the Ghanaian government chose to take responsibility for evacuating its nationals.

The financial implications of South Africa's repatriation efforts were outlined during a briefing to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs.

South African officials said a significant portion of the expenditure went towards bus rentals, while other costs included temporary repatriation facilities, staff overtime, food and other operational expenses.

Home Affairs Director-General Tommy Makhode said although the affected countries had provided some assistance, South Africa ultimately bore most of the financial burden.

“Letters have been sent to the embassies of these countries awaiting response,” he told the committee on Wednesday, August 12.

The South African government is now seeking to recover part of the expenditure from the countries concerned, leaving Ghana outside the list of countries being pursued for reimbursement.

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