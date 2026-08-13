2026 Asogli Te Zá launched with call for unity and investment in people, infrastructure

The 2026 Asogli Te Zá (Yam Festival) has officially been launched in Ho, with a call for greater unity and strategic investment in people and infrastructure to drive sustainable national development.

The launch, held on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, in Ho, brought together traditional leaders, government representatives, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, members of the business community and cultural enthusiasts from across the Volta Region and beyond.

This year's celebration will be held under the theme, “United in Purpose, Investing in People and Infrastructure for Sustainable National Development.”

Wednesday's launching ceremony featured vibrant cultural performances by the Asogli Asafo Group, Takla Jama Group and Kpenoe Bɔbɔbɔ troupe, which entertained guests with traditional drumming, music and energetic dances showcasing the cultural heritage of the Asogli people.

The event was chaired by the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Stephen Adom, who represented the Volta Regional Minister.

Also present was the Paramount Chief of the Kpenoe Traditional Area, Togbe Kotoku XI, who represented the Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV.

Beyond the cultural displays, the launch provided a platform for traditional authorities, government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders to engage on opportunities for collaboration and development.

The organisers said the festival would continue to serve as an important vehicle for preserving Asogli culture and traditions while promoting tourism, community development and economic opportunities.

The theme for this year's celebration places particular emphasis on unity, human capital development and infrastructure investment as key drivers of sustainable development.

Asogli Te Zá is an annual celebration of the Asogli people's heritage, identity and harvest traditions, while also providing an opportunity for the community to reflect on its development aspirations.

With the official launch setting the tone for the festivities, attention now turns to the main Asogli Te Zá celebrations, with organisers inviting residents, visitors and lovers of culture to join in celebrating Asogli's rich heritage and shared vision for a sustainable future.

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