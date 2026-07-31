Photos: ‘Democracy Is Not For Sale’ at Ho

Audio By Carbonatix
Stakeholders, civil society actors, youth groups and members of the public are gathered in Ho for the live public dialogue under the theme "Democracy Not For Sale", aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and citizen participation in Ghana's democratic governance.
The event, currently underway, is bringing together participants to discuss the importance of protecting democratic values, strengthening electoral integrity and encouraging active civic engagement.
Here are some photos:
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