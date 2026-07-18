‘We are toying with our democracy’ — Dr Bomfeh criticises passage of Tribunal Bill

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Constitutional Studies (CenCES), James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., has criticised the passage of the Tribunal Bill, 2026, warning that the process surrounding the legislation raises concerns about Ghana’s democratic governance.
According to him, the manner in which the bill was passed despite objections from key stakeholders suggests that democratic principles and processes are being undermined.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, July 18, Dr Bomfeh said the country risks weakening its democratic institutions when important national issues are handled without adequate consultation.
“We are toying with our democracy,” he said, expressing concern over the implications of the development for public confidence in the democratic process.
Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill on Thursday night despite opposition from civil society groups, organised labour and the Minority, who had called for broader consultations and raised concerns over aspects of the legislation.
The Minority subsequently staged a walkout during the bill’s consideration stage, accusing the Majority of disregarding public concerns and rushing the passage of the bill.
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