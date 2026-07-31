African Union condemns drone attack on Egypt’s Port of Damietta

Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf

The African Union (AU) Commission has condemned the recent drone attack targeting vessels stationed at Egypt's Port of Damietta, describing the incident as a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an African Union member state.

In a statement issued on July 31, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, denounced the attack, which occurred on July 29, and reaffirmed the continental body's solidarity with the Government and people of Egypt.

The AU Commission described the drone strike on vessels at the Port of Damietta as an unacceptable attack on a key civilian maritime facility.

Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the incident represented more than an isolated security breach, stressing that it challenged the sovereignty of an African nation and underscored the need for greater vigilance in protecting strategic infrastructure across the continent.

"The attack constitutes a serious violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an African Union Member State," the statement said.

The African Union expressed its full support for Egypt following the incident, reaffirming its commitment to stand alongside the country as investigations continue.

The Commission also commended the Egyptian authorities for what it described as their swift and effective response to the attack, noting that their actions prevented any loss of life despite the seriousness of the incident.

The AU further expressed confidence in the ongoing investigations aimed at determining the circumstances surrounding the attack and identifying those responsible.

Beyond condemning the attack, the AU Chairperson warned that Africa must not become an arena for conflicts originating outside the continent.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf stressed that the continent's ports, transport networks and other critical civilian infrastructure should not be exposed to the consequences of external geopolitical disputes.

He said safeguarding African territory from the spillover of international conflicts remains essential to preserving peace, stability and economic development across the continent.

The African Union called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and pursue measures aimed at reducing tensions.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to the principles of international law and urged all actors to respect the rules governing the protection of civilian infrastructure and maritime navigation.

According to the AU, ensuring the safety and security of international shipping routes remains critical for global commerce and regional stability.

The organisation also reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to protecting civilian infrastructure from attacks during periods of conflict, warning that such facilities are essential to the livelihoods and economic wellbeing of millions of Africans.

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