KMA taskforce demolishes unauthorized structures around Baba Yara Sports Stadium

Audio By Carbonatix
A joint security task force led by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has demolished unauthorized structures around the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as part of efforts to restore order and improve sanitation around the national sports facility.
The exercise, carried out on Friday, targeted illegal containers, pubs, food joints, kiosks and other makeshift structures that had been erected without authorization around the stadium.
According to the KMA, affected occupants had been served with several eviction notices since January 2026 to allow them ample time to vacate the area voluntarily. However, many failed to comply, prompting the Assembly to undertake the demolition exercise.
The Assembly said the operation forms part of broader efforts to decongest the surroundings of the stadium, improve environmental sanitation, and preserve the integrity of the facility.
Public Relations Officer of the KMA, Henrietta Afia Aboagye, said the Assembly followed due process before carrying out the exercise.
“Our first eviction notice was issued on January 19. The second followed in April, while the final notice was served in June. In all, the occupants had about six months to relocate, but they failed to comply. The Assembly therefore had no option but to enforce the directive,” she stated.
She noted that all unauthorized structures identified for demolition were successfully removed, creating more space around the stadium and enhancing sanitation within the enclave.
The exercise completely cleared the stadium’s surroundings of illegal containers, drinking spots, food vendors and other unauthorized structures that had occupied the area for years.
Meanwhile, one female occupant reportedly collapsed during the demolition exercise. Security personnel and bystanders quickly attended to her by sprinkling water on her face, after which she regained consciousness. No serious injuries were reported.
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