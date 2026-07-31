Gold Fields Ghana Foundation expands healthcare access as over 260 residents renew NHIS in Awudua outreach

More than 260 residents of Awudua and surrounding communities in the Western Region have gained renewed access to healthcare after registering, renewing or replacing their National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards during a free medical outreach organised by the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation.

The outreach, held in partnership with Unilever Ghana and Diagnostic Centre Limited, also provided free screening for Hepatitis B, HIV, tuberculosis and other health conditions as part of activities marking World Hepatitis Day.

Foundation officials said the Health Engagement Access Link (HEAL) Programme, which cost more than GH¢452,000 to implement, was designed to bring essential healthcare services closer to residents who often face challenges accessing specialised medical care.

In addition to the 265 people who benefited from NHIS registration, renewal or card replacement, the programme recorded 180 Hepatitis B screenings, 121 HIV screenings, 98 eye care consultations, 70 Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) consultations, 50 dental screenings and 46 tuberculosis screenings.

Residents also received blood glucose, blood pressure, malaria, typhoid and haemoglobin tests, as well as ultrasound scans, X-ray services, spirometry and free medication.

A major feature of the outreach was the provision of free laboratory and diagnostic investigations through a partnership with Diagnostic Centre Limited.

The company sponsored all diagnostic tests, including Hepatitis B, HIV, haemoglobin, blood glucose, typhoid screening, ultrasound scans, X-rays and spirometry, enabling residents to access specialised services at no cost.

Unilever Ghana also donated personal and household hygiene products, including toothpaste, bathing soap and laundry soap, to beneficiaries to reinforce health education on oral and personal hygiene beyond the one-day exercise.

Executive Secretary of the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, Abdel-Razak Yakubu, said the Foundation’s objective is to reduce barriers to healthcare by taking medical services directly to communities.

“We bring the hospital to the doorstep of the community folks. That’s our focus: preventive healthcare,” he said.

The HEAL Programme forms part of the Foundation’s broader community investment strategy, which focuses on improving access to quality healthcare while promoting disease prevention and early diagnosis in its host communities.

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