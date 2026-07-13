Health experts warn Ghana’s floods are worsening chronic illnesses through disrupted healthcare

When floodwaters swallow homes, roads and businesses, the destruction is easy to see. What often goes unnoticed are the silent health emergencies unfolding behind closed doors, with patients missing life-saving medication, chronic diseases worsening and families struggling to access healthcare.

Health experts say people living with hypertension, diabetes and other long-term medical conditions are among the most vulnerable victims of Ghana's recurring floods, warning that disaster response must extend beyond rescue operations and damaged infrastructure.

The concerns were raised during the sixth edition of the Loud and Green X Spaces, organised by JoyNews in partnership with Behind the Science and CDKN Ghana, under the theme "Floods and the Silent Health Emergency in a Changing Environment."

Public Health Researcher at Ensign Global University, Judith Williams, said flooding creates multiple barriers to healthcare for people managing chronic illnesses.

According to her, many flood victims lose their financial resources, are displaced from their homes and become cut off from the health facilities where they routinely receive treatment.

"People lose resources and some of them do not even have money to go to the hospitals in the first place. They stay in their homes and don't get access to healthcare. In remote communities, roads become blocked, making it difficult for people to reach clinics and hospitals."

She explained that interruptions in regular treatment can be dangerous for patients living with hypertension, diabetes and other chronic conditions that require continuous medication and monitoring.

"They are supposed to take their medication and go for refills. But when they are displaced, they become separated from the facilities they normally visit. It takes a while for them to get back on track, and the stress caused by the flooding can also increase their blood pressure because they are unable to manage it properly."

Beyond disrupted access to healthcare, experts said the psychological toll of flooding can significantly worsen existing medical conditions.

Climate Change and Health Advocate, Nana Adwoa Eshun Abroka, said the emotional burden associated with losing homes, businesses and livelihoods often compounds the health challenges faced by flood survivors.

"Most people don't think about the health impacts that follow floods. After the damaged properties and lost businesses comes anxiety and emotional pressure. If someone is already hypertensive, that stress makes the situation even worse."

Drawing on her field experiences, she recounted the story of a watermelon trader whose business was destroyed by floodwaters.

The woman, who was already living with hypertension, lost her only source of income overnight and received no immediate assistance, leaving her to cope with both financial hardship and the stress of rebuilding her life.

She also shared the experience of another flood survivor who developed severe skin infections after prolonged exposure to contaminated floodwater, illustrating how the health consequences of flooding often persist long after communities begin cleaning up.

The discussion highlighted that while public attention typically focuses on submerged roads, collapsed buildings and damaged vehicles, thousands of flood survivors continue battling invisible health challenges that rarely receive the same attention.

Experts warned that interrupted access to medication, emotional trauma, financial stress and reduced access to healthcare can trigger serious complications for people living with chronic illnesses, placing additional strain on an already stretched health system.

They called for emergency preparedness plans that specifically protect vulnerable patients before, during and after flood disasters. Suggested measures include ensuring uninterrupted access to essential medicines, expanding healthcare outreach in affected communities, strengthening referral systems and integrating mental health services into disaster response.

As Ghana continues to experience increasingly frequent flooding, the experts stressed that protecting lives must involve more than rebuilding roads and clearing drains.

For many survivors, they noted, the greatest challenge begins after the floodwaters have receded.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.