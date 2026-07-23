Over 24,000 medical equipment distributed to health facilities nationwide – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson

The government has distributed more than 24,000 pieces of medical equipment as part of efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the country, the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has announced.

Dr Forson disclosed during the presentation of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 22, where he outlined the government's interventions to improve access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved communities.

He said the government remained committed to ensuring that all Ghanaians had access to essential healthcare services irrespective of their income levels or geographical location.

"Government remains committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian has access to quality primary healthcare, regardless of income or location," Dr Forson told Parliament.

The Finance Minister said the commitment was being implemented through the Free Primary Healthcare Policy, which was launched in April 2026, with the first phase focusing on 150 underserved districts across the country.

According to him, the policy is aimed at expanding access to basic healthcare services and reducing barriers that prevent many people, especially those in deprived communities, from receiving timely medical attention.

Dr Forson further announced that the government had already supplied thousands of medical equipment to support healthcare facilities and improve their capacity to provide essential services.

"Government has distributed more than 24,000 pieces of medical equipment to strengthen diagnostic, emergency, maternal, and neonatal care," he said.

He explained that the equipment forms part of measures to improve the ability of health facilities to provide effective diagnosis, emergency response and quality maternal and newborn care.

The Finance Minister also disclosed that the government had deployed motorbikes, tricycles, and mobile outreach equipment to improve healthcare delivery in communities that are difficult to access.

"We have also deployed motorbikes, tricycles, and mobile outreach equipment to improve healthcare delivery in hard-to-reach communities," Dr Forson stated.

He said the interventions were designed to bring healthcare services closer to residents in rural and underserved areas, where distance and limited transport options often affect access to medical care.

Dr Forson added that the government had expanded community screening programmes for hypertension, diabetes, cancers, and other non-communicable diseases as part of efforts to promote early detection and prevention.

He noted that work was also ongoing to establish health kiosks, container-based health posts, and upgrade existing primary healthcare facilities to improve service delivery at the community level.

"In addition, community screening for hypertension, diabetes, cancers, and other non-communicable diseases has been expanded, while the establishment of health kiosks, container-based health posts and the upgrading of existing primary healthcare facilities are underway," he said.

The Finance Minister said the interventions formed part of the government's broader strategy to strengthen Ghana’s primary healthcare system, improve access to essential services, and ensure that quality healthcare reaches communities across the country.

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