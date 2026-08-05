‘Stability is not development’ – Gideon Boako invokes IMF report to press gov’t on reforms

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr Gideon Boako, says the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest assessment of Ghana’s economy underscores the need for the country to move beyond macroeconomic stabilisation towards long-term structural transformation.
In a commentary titled “The Gboako Economic Digest - #001/26”, Dr Boako said although the IMF acknowledged Ghana’s progress in restoring macroeconomic stability, it cautioned that stabilisation alone should not be mistaken for economic transformation.
He argued that while improvements in inflation, fiscal balance and exchange-rate stability were important achievements, the real measure of economic success lay in creating opportunities, protecting livelihoods and improving the living standards of ordinary Ghanaians.
According to Dr Boako, the IMF identified several structural vulnerabilities that could threaten the sustainability of Ghana’s recovery if left unaddressed.
These include the country’s growing dependence on gold exports, modest fiscal returns from the mining sector despite Ghana being Africa’s largest gold producer, widespread illegal mining, continued financial weaknesses at the Bank of Ghana, fiscal risks within the energy sector and the need to carefully balance international reserve accumulation with productive domestic investment.
He said the IMF’s assessment should serve as a call for policymakers to prioritise economic diversification, stronger institutions, improved governance, sustainable domestic revenue mobilisation and productivity-enhancing reforms.
“Macroeconomic stability is the foundation of development, but it is not development itself,” Dr Boako stated, adding that Ghana’s next challenge was to transform its recent gains into a resilient, diversified and inclusive economy capable of creating jobs and improving the everyday lives of citizens.
Latest Stories
-
Two jailed 20 years for trafficking Nigerians into cybercrime in Tema
22 seconds
-
Fire guts late Murtala Mohammed’s family home, destroys nine rooms
5 minutes
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
15 minutes
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
16 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
17 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
22 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
28 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
33 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
35 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
35 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
40 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
49 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
57 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
1 hour
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
1 hour