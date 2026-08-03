Government’s fiscal consolidation has suppressed development – Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has criticised the government’s fiscal consolidation strategy, arguing that it has come at the expense of national development.
According to the Tano North MP, the measures being implemented under the government’s economic programme do not represent effective fiscal discipline but rather a reduction in development activities.
“The quality of our fiscal consolidation is also highly questionable. It is more of development suppression than fiscal consolidation,” Dr Boako wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, August 3.
He argued that while government has highlighted economic stabilisation efforts, the impact of its policies must be assessed based on how they affect businesses, households and the wider economy.
Dr Boako further pointed to rising prices of key commodities, including fuel and food items, as evidence that many Ghanaians continue to face economic difficulties despite the country’s IMF programme coming to an end.
He urged a reassessment of the government’s economic approach, insisting that sustainable recovery must be measured by improvements in living conditions and expanded opportunities for citizens.
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