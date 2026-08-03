VADUG urges gov’t to suspend planned vehicle conformity verification programme

The Vehicle and Asset Dealers Union of Ghana (VADUG) has appealed to the government to suspend the implementation of the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme for imported vehicles, arguing that the policy should not be rolled out until wider consultations are held with industry stakeholders.

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is expected to introduce the programme on October 1, 2026, requiring imported vehicles to undergo conformity checks before shipment to Ghana.

The initiative is intended to ensure imported vehicles meet the country's safety and technical standards, enhance consumer protection and improve regulatory compliance.

Despite supporting efforts to improve vehicle quality, VADUG believes the planned timeline is too ambitious and could have unintended consequences for businesses involved in vehicle importation.

The union warned that implementing the policy without addressing concerns raised by industry players could create uncertainty and threaten jobs within the sector.

The association also maintained that any major regulatory reform affecting the automotive industry should be developed through extensive engagement with importers and other stakeholders to ensure practical implementation and avoid disruptions to the market.

Speaking to Citi FM, VADUG General Secretary Frank Kofigah Atanley urged the Ghana Standards Authority to put the programme on hold until further consultations are held. He warned that the policy, if implemented without resolving key concerns, could negatively affect the vehicle import business and result in job losses.

"If we want to use an agency of state to somehow frustrate a market, I think it begs more questions than answers. A lot of people are going to lose jobs if we are not careful with this implementation. And as VADUG, we are calling the Standards Board to hold on. We are asking them to put a halt on this. There are a lot of safety questions that need to be answered," he said.

Mr Atanley added that broader stakeholder engagement would help clarify the operational framework of the programme, address safety and implementation concerns, and ensure any new regulatory measures are introduced in a manner that protects both consumers and businesses.

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