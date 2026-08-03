African Agribusiness Consortium, Jospong announce next batch of 120 Ghanaian scholars for Russia programme

The African Agribusiness Consortium (AAC), in partnership with the Jospong Group of Companies, has announced plans to sponsor another batch of approximately 120 Ghanaian students to pursue postgraduate studies in Russia under its expanding agricultural scholarship programme.

The announcement was made during a thanksgiving service held at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Trasacco, on Sunday, August 2, to celebrate the successful return of the first cohort of Ghanaian scholars from Russia.

The service brought together executives of AAC and the Jospong Group, parents, graduates, representatives of RUDN University, academics and development partners to thank God for the successful completion of the students' academic journey.

Addressing the congregation, the Chief Executive Officer of AAC and Executive Director of the Jospong Group, Dr Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, described the successful completion of the programme as a testament to God's faithfulness.

She recalled that what began several years ago as an ambitious vision to sponsor young Ghanaians to pursue postgraduate studies in Agriculture and Environmental Sciences in Russia had grown into a remarkable success despite numerous challenges.

"There were questions, uncertainties and logistical challenges, yet through every season God remained faithful. He protected our students in a foreign land, granted them wisdom to excel, and today they have returned home safely with their degrees. We give all the glory to Almighty God."

Dr Mrs Siaw Agyepong urged the graduates to remain grounded in the values that shaped their journey, stressing that while academic qualifications are important, lasting success is built on service, humility and integrity.

"The knowledge you have received is a gift. Use your education to serve others, use your skills to solve problems, and let your character reflect Christ. The greatest impact you can make is not measured by the titles you hold but by the lives you transform."

She also expressed gratitude to parents, the leadership of RUDN University, the Ghana Embassy in the Russian Federation, the AAC Board, academic committees and all those whose support contributed to the programme's success.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, encouraged the graduates to remain patient and focused as they transition from academia into professional life, reminding them that completing their studies marks the beginning of greater responsibility.

A major highlight of the service came when representatives of RUDN University reaffirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding between the university and AAC to sponsor 500 Ghanaian students remains fully in force.

Following the confirmation, Dr Siaw Agyepong announced that preparations were already underway to sponsor the next cohort of approximately 120 Ghanaian students to pursue postgraduate studies in Russia under the partnership.

Representatives of the Russian university praised the collaboration as a model for Africa, saying it extends beyond scholarships to promote the transfer of knowledge, technology and expertise aimed at accelerating agricultural and environmental transformation across the continent.

The thanksgiving service concluded with prayers for the graduates, the continued success of the AAC-RUDN partnership, and renewed commitment by both institutions to develop a new generation of agricultural professionals capable of advancing Ghana's food security and sustainable development agenda.

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