30 years, countless connections: MTN doubles down on Ghana’s digital future

From cocoa farms to city streets, telecom giant says its mobile money network now supports over 600,000 livelihoods.

It started with a simple promise—to connect Ghanaians. Three decades on, MTN Ghana says it is nowhere near done.

At a stakeholder engagement in Sunyani this week, the telecom giant made it clear: its vision for the next 30 years is just as ambitious as the first. And at the heart of that vision? A Ghana where cash is no longer king, where every farmer with a phone can transact, and where network bars light up even in the most remote corners of the country.

The gathering, which brought together media practitioners, NCA officials, municipal authorities, security agencies, and mobile money agents, was part of activities marking MTN's 30th anniversary. But it was less about looking back and more about what lies ahead.

The MoMo Economy: More Than Just Transfers

For David Nana Addae, MTN's Mobile Money Manager for Northern Ghana, the numbers tell a powerful story.

"Over 350,000 MoMo agents. Close to 300,000 merchants. Nationwide," he told the room, letting the figures sink in. "Without Mobile Money, many of these people might not have known what they would be doing today."

It wasn't just a statement—it was a reality check. In a country where formal employment remains elusive for many, MTN's mobile money ecosystem has become an unlikely lifeline. From the agent in a dusty roadside kiosk to the merchant accepting payments via QR code, hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians now earn their daily bread through the platform.

But Addae was quick to add that MTN's role goes beyond creating jobs. The company, he said, remains one of Ghana's biggest taxpayers, pumping substantial revenue into state coffers while making financial transactions faster, safer, and more convenient for both individuals and businesses.

"Beyond facilitating seamless transactions, we continue to build the financial capacity of SMEs, empowering them to grow and contribute meaningfully to the economy," he added.

Where the Network Meets the Farmer

If mobile money is the engine, network coverage is the fuel. And on that front, Ing. Dickson Amoung-Yam, MTN's Field Service Manager for Kumasi, had some revealing updates.

The Bono Region now boasts 39 network sites, Ahafo has 27, and Bono East has 29. But for Amoung-Yam, the real impact isn't in the numbers—it's in the stories.

"Today, farmers in their cocoa farms can make calls and access internet services," he said. "That demonstrates how responsive MTN has been in extending coverage to previously underserved communities."

Still, he acknowledged a practical reality: while MTN aims to reach every corner of the country, priority inevitably goes to human settlements, where the need for reliable communication is most acute.

A Partnership Beyond Business

Throughout the engagement, one theme echoed loudly—MTN sees itself not just as a service provider, but as a development partner.

From supporting government's digitization agenda to investing in infrastructure that bridges the urban-rural divide, the company painted a picture of a stakeholder deeply woven into Ghana's growth story.

And if the conversations in Sunyani were anything to go by, the next three decades promise even more—more connections, more innovation, and more Ghanaians brought into the digital fold.

For a country still finding its feet in the digital age, that might just be the connection that matters most.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.