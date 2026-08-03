Collaboration key to Ghana’s diplomatic goals – High Commissioner

Audio By Carbonatix
Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has underscored the importance of collaboration and sustained stakeholder engagement in advancing Ghana’s diplomatic and bilateral interests.
She made the remarks when she received a delegation from London-based Taekwon Security Limited on a courtesy call at the Ghana High Commission in London.
Madam Benson said partnerships built on mutual trust and constructive engagement were essential to promoting Ghana’s image abroad, strengthening relations with the United Kingdom and other international partners, and enhancing the effectiveness of the country’s diplomatic mission.
She expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with stakeholders to advance Ghana’s foreign policy objectives and serve the interests of Ghanaians in the UK.
The delegation congratulated Madam Benson on her appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and commended her commitment to public service.
Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in support of the work of the Ghana High Commission and identifying areas of mutual interest.
Taekwon Security Limited pledged to provide standby security support for the High Commissioner whenever required.
The delegation also presented Madam Benson with a citation in recognition of her appointment and her service to the nation.
The meeting formed part of a series of engagements by the Ghana High Commission aimed at strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in the United Kingdom to advance Ghana’s diplomatic and bilateral objectives.
Latest Stories
-
Four suspects arrested over GH¢94.5m gold robbery in Wassa Akropong
53 seconds
-
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah demands parliamentary briefing on IMF policy coordination instrument
5 minutes
-
Government to formalise tricycle waste collectors, expand waste transfer stations
16 minutes
-
Invest in Africa opens Green Enterprise Programme for youth
25 minutes
-
Education Minister backs move to elevate Ohawu Agricultural College into university
40 minutes
-
Mahama urges African youth to lead continent’s next chapter through innovation and integrity
58 minutes
-
Four rescued after minibus crashes near GRA office at Circle
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two women found in Tamale hotel, IGP deploys special team
1 hour
-
Youth Ministry partners DTI to build industry-ready workforce for Ghana
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for right of return for global African family
1 hour
-
Supporting breastfeeding starts with the family: why fathers matter
1 hour
-
Mahama praises Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa recovery, cites Ghana’s Pan-African solidarity
1 hour
-
Police investigate deaths of two Beninese women found in Tamale hotel room
1 hour
-
Freedom is never a gift; it must be earned – Mahama
1 hour
-
Mahama calls for stronger African Union-Caribbean cooperation and global governance reforms
2 hours