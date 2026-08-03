Collaboration key to Ghana’s diplomatic goals – High Commissioner

Sabah Zita Benson, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, has underscored the importance of collaboration and sustained stakeholder engagement in advancing Ghana’s diplomatic and bilateral interests.

She made the remarks when she received a delegation from London-based Taekwon Security Limited on a courtesy call at the Ghana High Commission in London.

Madam Benson said partnerships built on mutual trust and constructive engagement were essential to promoting Ghana’s image abroad, strengthening relations with the United Kingdom and other international partners, and enhancing the effectiveness of the country’s diplomatic mission.

She expressed appreciation for the visit and reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with stakeholders to advance Ghana’s foreign policy objectives and serve the interests of Ghanaians in the UK.

The delegation congratulated Madam Benson on her appointment as Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and commended her commitment to public service.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in support of the work of the Ghana High Commission and identifying areas of mutual interest.

Taekwon Security Limited pledged to provide standby security support for the High Commissioner whenever required.

The delegation also presented Madam Benson with a citation in recognition of her appointment and her service to the nation.

The meeting formed part of a series of engagements by the Ghana High Commission aimed at strengthening partnerships with key stakeholders in the United Kingdom to advance Ghana’s diplomatic and bilateral objectives.

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