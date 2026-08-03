Mahama cites viral ‘Buz Stop Boys’ video to urge better sanitation practices

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to take greater responsibility for protecting the environment after reacting to a viral video by environmental advocacy group Buz Stop Boys showing fish being processed under insanitary conditions at Tema New Town.
The footage, which has generated widespread public discussion, captured heaps of waste surrounding an area where fish was being dried for sale, raising concerns about food safety, public health and sanitation. Referring to the video, President Mahama said it underscored the need for citizens to play their part in keeping communities clean.
Speaking during the Men's Ministry Day celebration at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church on Sunday, August 2, the President said, "Recently I was watching a video, Buz Stop Boys went to Tema New Town and if you see the rubbish there, meanwhile they were drying fish and that fish was supposed to come into the market. The worst one was, some nice woman on the beach doing her business. We must be responsible as citizens."
Mr Mahama stressed that government efforts to improve sanitation would only succeed if citizens also adopted responsible waste disposal habits.
He warned that indiscriminate dumping of sachet water plastics, Styrofoam and other refuse into drains after floods subside contributes to future flooding and environmental degradation.
The President further called for a change in attitudes towards environmental protection, urging Ghanaians to demonstrate their commitment through responsible actions.
Quoting James 2:17, he said faith must be accompanied by works, adding that protecting the environment and maintaining clean communities should form part of the values and character of every citizen.
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