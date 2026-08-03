Ghana’s 24-Hour economy needs strong foundations to deliver – Prof. Amoah

Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy can boost productivity, jobs and exports, but its success will depend on strong infrastructure, private-sector leadership and effective implementation, Prof. Anthony Amoah has said.

For the initiative to succeed, Professor Amoah, an Applied Economist at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), Somanya, urged the government to strengthen institutional, infrastructural and policy foundations to ensure the success of the country’s flagship 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme.

Prof. Amoah, who is also Dean of the School of Sustainable Development at UESD, said that although the initiative announced under the 2026 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review, represented one of Ghana’s boldest economic transformation strategies in decades, its success would depend on effective implementation rather than extended working hours.

In an assessment of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, he told the Ghana News Agency that a well-implemented 24-hour economy could increase productivity, create decent jobs, expand exports, improve industrial competitiveness and accelerate economic growth.

He stated that experiences from countries including China, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia and some sectors of the United Arab Emirates, showed that continuous production systems performed best when supported by reliable infrastructure, efficient logistics and strong export markets.

“The real strength of a 24-hour economy lies not in extending working hours alone, but in maximising the utilisation of capital, infrastructure and labour while ensuring that goods reach both domestic and international markets efficiently,” he said.

Prof. Amoah noted that the 24-Hour Economy Authority Act, 2026 (Act 1164), had established the legal framework for implementation.

He said the government had reported that 268 fuel stations, 11 bulk oil depots, two oil refineries, 33 manufacturing firms and 12 public institutions had already adopted multi-shift operations.

The government had also announced a pipeline of more than US$11.5 billion in prospective investments, with US$5.5 billion secured through Joint Development Agreements to support industrialisation and exports, he said.

Prof. Amoah described those developments as encouraging, saying they suggested the programme was moving beyond political commitments towards institutional implementation.

He cautioned, however, that a successful 24-hour economy required an enabling ecosystem supported by reliable electricity, efficient transport systems, seamless logistics, accessible financing, adequate security, clear labour regulations and sustained demand.

He observed that despite improvements in Ghana’s macroeconomic environment, fiscal space remained constrained as the government continued its fiscal consolidation programme, limiting resources available for critical infrastructure investments.

He also expressed concern over Ghana’s narrow export base, noting that although the country recorded a strong trade surplus in 2025 and the first half of 2026, the performance remained heavily dependent on gold exports.

Prof. Amoah called for greater investment in manufacturing, agro-processing and value-added industries to diversify exports and reduce dependence on primary commodities.

He said several small and medium-sized enterprises continued to face high production costs, expensive credit, limited access to long-term finance and infrastructure challenges, warning that introducing additional production shifts without addressing those constraints, could lead to increased operating costs that exceed productivity gains.

Prof. Amoah stressed that labour market preparedness was equally important, saying that multi-shift operations required skilled workers, effective occupational safety standards, reliable nighttime transport, and fair compensation for employees working outside conventional hours.

He welcomed the government’s decision to integrate the Accelerated Export Development Programme with the 24-Hour Economy, describing the move as strategically important because increased production must be matched by expanded export opportunities.

Prof. Amoah recommended that the export strategy prioritise agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles and garments, automotive components, digital services, processed minerals and other products with strong regional and international demand, particularly under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said the 24-Hour Economy should be regarded primarily as an industrial development strategy rather than solely an employment programme and suggested that the government could adopt a pilot approach before implementing the programme nationwide.

Again, introducing the initiative initially in export-oriented industrial enclaves such as Tema, Takoradi, Kumasi and selected agro-processing corridors would have enabled policymakers to assess its impact on productivity, employment, logistics, energy demand, worker welfare and business profitability before expanding it, he said.

On the way forward, he urged the government to allow the private sector to lead implementation while focusing on enabling infrastructure, affordable financing, stronger labour protections, and continuous performance monitoring.

The long-term success of the initiative should be measured by its ability to improve productivity, create quality jobs, expand exports, attract investment, and raise living standards, Prof. Amoah said.

“The 24-hour economy can become a powerful engine of inclusive growth if implemented with careful sequencing, adequate infrastructure, strong private-sector participation and continuous policy learning,” Prof. Amoah stated.

“Without these foundations, the initiative risks becoming an expensive slogan rather than a lasting structural reform,” he stated.

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