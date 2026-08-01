Ghana’s creative industry must stop celebrating visibility and start building wealth

Ghana has never lacked creative talent. From highlife legends and Afrobeats pioneers to filmmakers, fashion designers and digital creators, the country has consistently produced ideas, stories and cultural expressions that influence the world.

The challenge has never been creativity. The challenge has been building the systems, structures and business mindset needed to turn creativity into sustainable wealth.

Ghana’s creative industry is currently experiencing a significant moment. Music is reaching global audiences, films are gaining recognition, fashion is shaping international conversations, and digital creators are using online platforms to build communities. The world is paying attention, with millions of views, growing audiences and viral moments becoming common.

However, attention alone does not create wealth. Visibility does not guarantee ownership, and popularity does not automatically translate into financial security. A creator can become famous while remaining financially vulnerable. A song can dominate streaming platforms while someone else controls the rights. A skit can attract millions of viewers while the creator has limited control over how revenue is generated.

The central question Ghana must confront is whether it is building a creative economy that creates owners, investors and successful businesses, or simply producing culture that others profit from.

Applause is temporary. Ownership creates lasting value.

The Problem With Chasing Virality

The digital economy has transformed creativity. With a smartphone and an idea, anyone can reach audiences around the world. A song from a small studio can become a global hit, and a creator can build influence without traditional gatekeepers.

However, this has also created the illusion that attention automatically equals success. It does not.

A viral moment can fade quickly. Followers can increase while income remains stagnant. Popularity can grow while ownership remains uncertain. The more important question is not how many people saw a piece of content, but who benefited from that attention.

Creative works are assets. A song is more than entertainment; it is intellectual property. A film is more than a story; it is a valuable catalogue. A fashion design is more than a product; it is the foundation of a potential brand.

The challenge for Ghana is no longer proving that its creatives are talented. The challenge is ensuring that creators capture the economic value their talent produces.

Creatives Must Think Like Owners

For many years, creatives have been encouraged to focus on mastering their craft while paying less attention to business. Creating music, films, fashion and content is essential, but modern success requires more than artistic ability.

The creative of the future must also be a strategist, entrepreneur and owner.

An artiste should not only release songs; they should build a brand and manage a valuable catalogue of intellectual property. A film should not only win awards; it should generate long-term value. A fashion label should not only gain attention; it should develop into a scalable business.

Global creative leaders understand this approach. They build ecosystems around their work through licensing, partnerships, investments, merchandise and ownership structures.

Ghanaian creatives must begin asking deeper questions. Who owns the work? Who controls the revenue? Can this creation continue generating income years from now?

The goal should not simply be to find the next opportunity. It should be to create lasting assets.

The Industry Must Build the Invisible Infrastructure

Ghana often celebrates the final creative product while overlooking the systems that make success possible. Audiences celebrate hit songs without discussing songwriters, publishers and rights management. They celebrate films without always recognising producers, writers and business teams. They admire fashion without examining the structures behind successful brands.

Every strong creative economy depends on infrastructure. This includes publishers protecting rights, lawyers negotiating agreements, managers developing careers, investors providing capital, analysts understanding audiences and distributors connecting creators to global markets.

Talent begins the journey, but infrastructure determines the outcome.

Without these systems, Ghana risks producing exceptional creatives who remain financially dependent because they lack the tools to control and monetise their work.

Building Ghana’s Creative Economy Machine

Ghana does not need more talent. It needs stronger structures to transform talent into wealth.

This requires better publishing systems that help creators understand and protect ownership. It requires stronger licensing frameworks so music, films, designs and stories continue generating revenue wherever they are used. It requires fair royalty systems that ensure creators are compensated when their work creates value.

The industry must also embrace data-driven decision-making by understanding audiences, markets and consumer behaviour. Creative businesses need investment, not just project funding. Creatives need professional support systems so they are not forced to handle every role alone, from accounting and legal matters to marketing and business development.

A successful creative economy is not created when everyone competes for attention. It is created when there is a strong system supporting those who receive attention.

From Exporting Creativity to Building Wealth

The world values African creativity, but admiration is not the same as ownership.

If Ghana provides the music, stories, designs and ideas while others control distribution, platforms and profits, then the country is not fully building a creative economy. It is exporting creative labour.

The same way countries have historically struggled when they exported raw resources without controlling the value chain, Ghana must avoid allowing its creativity to become another resource from which others gain the greatest benefit.

The next resource being extracted is imagination.

Those who create value must own a meaningful share of that value.

The Future Belongs to Creative Owners

Ghana does not need more evidence of its creative ability. The proof is already visible across the world.

What is needed now is a shift in mindset. The next generation of creatives must understand contracts as well as creativity, intellectual property as well as trends, and business ownership as well as personal success.

The true measure of Ghana’s creative success should not only be the number of people watching, listening to or following its creators. It should be the amount of wealth generated from that global attention.

The creative revolution has already started. The next step is deciding whether Ghana will continue producing stars for the world to celebrate or build owners who shape the future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.