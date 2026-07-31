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3D Wireless signs up for JoySports Invitational 2026

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe  
  31 July 2026 9:48am
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3D Wireless, a telecommunications and internet service provider (ISP), has signed up for the JoySports Invitational 2026.

The company has over 10 years of experience providing fast, affordable, and reliable fixed wireless broadband internet solutions for both residential and corporate clients.

The JoySports Invitational Tournament has established itself as one of Ghana's premier corporate sporting events, promoting workplace wellness, strengthening professional relationships, and creating lasting business networks in a fun yet competitive environment.

Last year, over 30 corporate organizations signed up for the event.

This year's event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Activities will begin with an energetic aerobics session at 6:00 a.m., allowing participants to warm up and prepare for a full day of competition while fostering team spirit among the participating organizations.

Companies interested in participating can secure their slots by contacting Sleven on 0242376445 via WhatsApp or direct phone call. Registration forms are also available at the front desk of Joy FM or can be downloaded from MyJoyOnline.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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