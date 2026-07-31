AFC joins Uefa and Concacaf in opposing Fifa plan

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) says it "stands in solidarity" with Uefa and Concacaf in opposition to Fifa's proposal to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors.

In a statement published on Friday, the AFC said Fifa president Gianni Infantino's plan could not "realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward".

"The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations," it said.

"Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered."

The AFC's opposition means Infantino's plans are unlikely to approved by members if put to a vote.

Asian football's governing body accused Fifa of once again setting the "direction of travel" for a "significant initiative" before consulting stakeholders.

It said Fifa's failure to consult its member associations on the proposals had "exposed fundamental weaknesses in Fifa's consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed".

The AFC also criticised Fifa for leaving "Confederations, Member Associations and even Fifa's own governing bodies, including the Fifa Council, feeling sidelined.

"The AFC calls upon Fifa to undertake an urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework to ensure that proposals of global significance are developed through proper consultation, meaningful engagement and appropriate oversight by Fifa's statutory bodies."

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