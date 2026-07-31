Football

AFC joins Uefa and Concacaf in opposing Fifa plan

Source: BBC  
  31 July 2026 8:36am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) says it "stands in solidarity" with Uefa and Concacaf in opposition to Fifa's proposal to sell stakes in its competitions to private investors.

In a statement published on Friday, the AFC said Fifa president Gianni Infantino's plan could not "realistically achieve the necessary broad consensus and unity required to move forward".

"The Fifa World Cup is the pinnacle of global football and derives its strength from the participation of all Confederations and the world's leading football nations," it said.

"Any proposal that risks undermining the unity and universal character of the competition must be reconsidered."

The AFC's opposition means Infantino's plans are unlikely to approved by members if put to a vote.

Asian football's governing body accused Fifa of once again setting the "direction of travel" for a "significant initiative" before consulting stakeholders.

It said Fifa's failure to consult its member associations on the proposals had "exposed fundamental weaknesses in Fifa's consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed".

The AFC also criticised Fifa for leaving "Confederations, Member Associations and even Fifa's own governing bodies, including the Fifa Council, feeling sidelined.

"The AFC calls upon Fifa to undertake an urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework to ensure that proposals of global significance are developed through proper consultation, meaningful engagement and appropriate oversight by Fifa's statutory bodies."

More soon....

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group